Michigan next on recruiting tour for 5-star Athlete Nyckoles Harbor

In football, the best ability is availability, making Nyckoles Harbor one of the hottest remaining five-star recruits in the class of 2023.

Harbor (6-foot-5, 225 pounds) plays EDGE plus a few other positions for Archbishop Carroll (Washington, D.C.). Last season he caught 16 passes and scored five touchdowns on offense. Meanwhile, on the other side of the ball, he totaled 17 sacks, 66 hurries and 31 tackles for a loss. For good measure, he blocked two punts and recovered two fumbles for touchdowns.

Needless to say, Harbor can help a lot of teams in a lot of different ways.

Next on the list for Harbor is a visit to Michigan, one of 46 schools that have made an offer. The Wolverines are getting a recruiting assist from Harbor’s sister Ziyah Holman, who’s a track and field star for the school.

This past weekend he visited South Carolina, getting a front-row seat for the Gamecocks’ 48-7 shellacking at the hands of Georgia, another school that’s made an offer.

On Saturday afternoon Harbor will watch Michigan play host to Maryland – also on his list. Harbor also has heavy interest from USC, Miami and LSU.

For now, South Carolina is the favorite to get his commitment.

