Michigan native Hobbs Kessler qualifies for Paris

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Three years after bursting onto the running scene, Michigan native Hobbs Kessler has made good on his full-time commitment to athletics and qualified for the 2024 Olympics.

Hobbs finished third in the 1500-meter run at the U.S. Olympic Trials Monday night in Eugene, Oregon, clinching a spot on the American team.

Kessler finished in a personal-best 3 minutes, 31.53 seconds, less than one full second behind top finisher Cole Hocker.

From left, Hobbs Kessler, Yared Nuguse and Cole Hocker celebrate with their medals after qualifying for the 2024 Olympic Games on June 24, 2024. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Speaking to LetsRun.com after the race, he said he was both happy and relieved to finally be declared an Olympian.

“Ever since I signed pro, I think this is the race that we were all looking to. We figured I would be developed enough, and it was my time to start competing on the world stage,” Kessler said. “There was a lot of pressure. I’m really proud with how I managed it. The race was hard. Vince was close, but super happy, super relieved and I can’t wait to go celebrate with my friends and family.”

Kessler was at the front of the pack for the entire race, sitting just behind Yared Nuguse in second place through the first three laps. Hocker made his move in the final 300 meters, pulling from fourth place to the front. Nuguse finished second. Vincent Ciattei, who was running third for most of the race, fell off the podium.

Hobbs Kessler and Yared Nuguse lead the pack during the men’s 1500-meter final at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Track & Field Trials on June 24, 2024 in Eugene, Oregon. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

With multiple Michigan state championships under his belt as a high schooler from Ann Arbor, Kessler made the big decision to skip college and turn pro. There was plenty of evidence to suggest Kessler was ready for the jump. At a track festival in 2021, the 18-year-old ran the 1500 in 3:34.36, shattering both the national high school record and the NCAA record.

But his first trip to the Olympics would have to wait. He came up short in qualifying for the Tokyo Games, and then dealt with some injuries.

“I was so mentally burnt out from so much exciting stuff happening in the months leading up to it and making some really big life decisions. I was out of bandwidth,” Kessler told News 8. “I’m glad I’ve been through it because I know what to expect now. Ask any person that is injured frequently, it’s almost a skill to carry your fitness through.”

The first round of the Men’s 1500 at the Olympics will be held on Friday, Aug. 2. The final will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 6.

News 8’s Jack Doles contributed to this report.

