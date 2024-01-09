Michigan muzzles Washington to win national championship

A season full of controversy and multiple suspensions of coach Jim Harbaugh wound up with a 15-0 record and a national championship for Michigan.

The Wolverines downed Washington, 34-13, at NRG Stadium in Houston on Monday to complete their perfect season and win the first national championship in 26 years.

The score makes it look like the Huskies were blown out.

They weren’t. Michigan scored a pair of touchdowns on Blake Corum’s runs in the fourth quarter to turn an intriguing game into a romp.

The Wolverines’ defense neutralized Michael Wilpon Jr., keeping the Washington star QB in check.

The play that sealed Michigan’s title was an interception and 81-yard return by Mike Sainristil.

That set up a two-play, eigh-yard drive that put the Wolverines up 21.

Michigan rushed for more than 300 yards. Corum and Donovan Edwards each went over the 100-yard mark and had two rushing touchdowns.

So, after the Harbaugh suspensions and clouds created by the sign-stealing allegations and scandal, Michigan runs the table.

Washington finishes 14-1 and heads to the Big Ten. The Huskies will play host to the Wolverines in the 2024 regular season.

