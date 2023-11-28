Michigan, MSU players on Big Ten all-conference team: Defense, special teams selections

For both good and not-so-desirable reasons, Michigan was the dominant story of the 2023 Big Ten football season.

The Wolverines won their third-consecutive Big Ten East Division championship, finished the regular season undefeated — a run capped off by their third win in as many years against archrival Ohio State — and are a sizable favorite against Iowa to claim their third-consecutive conference title. Michigan did all of this while coach Jim Harbaugh was suspended for six games and as the program became ensnared in an investigation into alleged in-person scouting of future opponents.

The Wolverines’ ubiquity this season is reflected in the Big Ten’s all-conference teams for defense and specialists, which were released Tuesday afternoon. Michigan had 10 players make the first, second or third team for defense and specialists, the most of any program in the league. Ohio State and Penn State each had nine.

Michigan State, which finished 4-8 during a taxing season in which coach Mel Tucker was fired in late September, had one player selected for one of the teams.

The offense all-conference honorees will be unveiled Wednesday. Until then, here is how the Wolverines and Spartans fare on defense and special teams:

Michigan all-Big Ten football honorees

The Wolverines' 10 players who picked up all-Big Ten distinction Tuesday are:

DL Mason Graham, first team defense

DB Will Johnson, first team defense

DB Mike Sainristil, first team defense

DL Kris Jenkins, second team defense

DL Kenneth Grant, second team defense

LB Junior Colson, second team defense

LB Mike Barrett, third team defense

DB Rod Moore, third team defense

K James Turner, second team specialist

P Tommy Doman, third team specialist

Michigan State all-Big Ten football honorees

The Spartans has one all-conference selection on defense and special teams:

P Ryan Eckley, second team specialist

First team all-Big Ten defense

Editor's note: all players listed are selected by coaches and media unless otherwise specified. Michigan and Michigan State players are in bold.

Second team all-Big Ten defense

Third team all-Big Ten defense

DL : Michael Hall Jr., Ohio State (coaches)

DL: Dani Dennis-Sutton, Penn State (coaches)

DL: Keith Randolph Jr., Illinois (media)

DL: Joe Evans, Iowa (media)

LB: Ruben Hyppolite II, Maryland (coaches)

LB: Mike Barrett, Michigan (coaches)

LB: Luke Reimer, Nebraska (coaches)

LB: Nick Jackson, Iowa (media)

LB: Xander Mueller, Northwestern (media)

LB: Steele Chambers, Ohio State (media)

DB: Rod Moore, Michigan (coaches)

DB: Johnny Dixon, Penn State (coaches)

DB: Daequan Hardy, Penn State (coaches)

DB: Josh Proctor, Ohio State (media)

DB: Ricardo Hallman, Wisconsin (media)

First team all-Big Ten specialists

K : Dragan Kesich, Minnesota

P : Tory Taylor, Iowa

RS: Cooper DeJean, Iowa

Second team all-Big Ten specialists

K: James Turner, Michigan (coaches)

K: Jayden Fielding, Ohio State (coaches)

K: Alex Felkins, Penn State (media)

P: Ryan Eckley, Michigan State

RS: Daequan Hardy, Penn State

Third team all-Big Ten specialists

K: Drew Stevens, Iowa (coaches)

K: Jai Patel, Rutgers (media)

P: Tommy Doman, Michigan (coaches)

P: James Evans, Indiana (media)

RS: Tyrone Tracy Jr., Purdue (coaches)

RS: Jaylin Lucas, Indiana (media)

Big Ten awards

Defensive Player of the Year: Jer'Zhan Newton, Illinois

Defensive Lineman of the Year: Jer'Zhan Newton, Illinois

Linebacker of the Year: Tommy Eichenberg, Ohio State

Defensive Back of the Year: Cooper DeJean, Iowa

Return Specialist of the Year: Cooper DeJean, Iowa

Kicker of the Year: Dragan Kesich, Minnesota

Punter of the Year: Tory Taylor, Iowa

Coach of the Year: David Braun, Northwestern

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Michigan, MSU players on all-Big Ten teams for defense, special teams