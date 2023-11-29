Michigan, MSU players on Big Ten all-conference football team: 2023 offensive selections

The 2023 All-Big Ten offensive teams were released Wednesday and, while Michigan had strong representation, Michigan State was shut out sans a few honorable mentions.

J.J. McCarthy leads the way for the Wolverines, earning first-team quarterback honors over second-teamer Taulia Tagovailoa of Maryland and third-team Kyle McCord of Ohio State. McCarthy threw for 2,483 yards, 19 touchdowns, and just four interceptions over the course of the season. He is coming off a 16-of-20 passing game for 148 yards and a touchdown in the 30-24 win over Ohio State last weekend.

REQUIRED READING: Michigan, MSU players on Big Ten all-conference team: Defense, special teams selections

Other Wolverines include running back Blake Corum (first team), guard Zak Zinter (first team), and wide receiver Roman Wilson (second team). Zinter, of course, broke his leg in the Wolverines' regular season finale, but that far from undercuts his impressive season.

For Michigan State, the honorable mentions included guard J.D. Duplain, running back Nathan Carter and center Nathan Samac.

The Spartans' offensive season was disappointing as a whole, with instability at quarterback being a key issue. Carter rushed for 792 yards this season and scored four touchdowns, but fell behind Corum, Kyle Monangai at Rutgers and Kaytron Allen at Penn State.

Michigan will now turn its attention to Iowa as it looks to make a third straight College Football Playoff appearance. The Wolverines had 10 representatives on defense and special teams. With nine representatives on offense, they finish with 19 overall, the most in the conference.

REQUIRED READING: Big Ten all-conference football team: Offensive selections for 2023 season

Michigan all-Big Ten football honorees

The Wolverines' nine players who picked up all-Big Ten distinction Wednesday are:

QB J.J. McCarthy, first-team offense

RB Blake Corum, first-team offense

C Drake Nugent, first-team offense

G Zak Zinter, first-team offense

T LaDarius Henderson, first-team offense

TE Colston Loveland, first-team offense

G Trevor Keegan, first-team offense

WR Roman Wilson, second-team offense

T Karsen Barnhart, second-team offense

First team all-Big Ten offense

QB: J.J. McCarthy, Michigan

RB: Blake Corum, Michigan

RB: TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State

WR: Isaiah Williams, Illinois

WR: Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State

C: Drake Nugent, Michigan

G: Zak Zinter, Michigan

G: Donovan Jackson, Ohio State

T: LaDarius Henderson, Michigan

T: Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State

TE: Colston Loveland, Michigan

Second team all-Big Ten offense

QB: Taulia Tagovailoa, Maryland

RB: Kaytron Allen, Penn State

RB: Kyle Monangai, Rutgers

WR: Roman Wilson, Michigan

WR: Daniel Jackson, Michigan

WR: Deion Burks, Purdue

C: Hunter Nourzad, Penn State

G: Trevor Keegan, Michigan

G: Matt Jones, Ohio State

T: Karsen Barnhart, Michigan

T: Aireontae Ersery, Minnesota

TE: Cade Stover, Ohio State

Third team all-Big Ten offense

QB: Kyle McCord, Ohio State

RB: Nicholas Singleton, Penn State

RB: Braelon Allen, Wisconsin

WR: Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State

WR: Will Pauling, Wisconsin

C: Logan Jones, Iowa

G: Connor Colby, Iowa

G: Nick DeJong, Iowa

G: Josh Priebe, Northwestern

T: Delmar Glaze, Maryland

T: Josh Fryar, Ohio State

TE: Tyler Warren, Penn State

REQUIRED READING: Big Ten all-conference football team: Defense, special teams selections for 2023 season

All-Big Ten honorable mentions

From the Big Ten website (Michigan, Michigan State players bolded):

REQUIRED READING: USA TODAY All-Big Ten football team 2023: OSU's Marvin Harrison Jr. is Player of the Year

Big Ten awards

Offensive Player of the Year: Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State

Quarterback of the Year: J.J. McCarthy, Michigan

Receiver of the Year: Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State

Running Back of the Year: Blake Corum, Michigan

Tight End of the Year : Cade Stover, Ohio State

Offensive Lineman of the Year: Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Michigan, MSU offensive players on 2023 Big Ten all-conference team