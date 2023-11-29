Michigan, MSU players on Big Ten all-conference football team: 2023 offensive selections
The 2023 All-Big Ten offensive teams were released Wednesday and, while Michigan had strong representation, Michigan State was shut out sans a few honorable mentions.
J.J. McCarthy leads the way for the Wolverines, earning first-team quarterback honors over second-teamer Taulia Tagovailoa of Maryland and third-team Kyle McCord of Ohio State. McCarthy threw for 2,483 yards, 19 touchdowns, and just four interceptions over the course of the season. He is coming off a 16-of-20 passing game for 148 yards and a touchdown in the 30-24 win over Ohio State last weekend.
Other Wolverines include running back Blake Corum (first team), guard Zak Zinter (first team), and wide receiver Roman Wilson (second team). Zinter, of course, broke his leg in the Wolverines' regular season finale, but that far from undercuts his impressive season.
For Michigan State, the honorable mentions included guard J.D. Duplain, running back Nathan Carter and center Nathan Samac.
The Spartans' offensive season was disappointing as a whole, with instability at quarterback being a key issue. Carter rushed for 792 yards this season and scored four touchdowns, but fell behind Corum, Kyle Monangai at Rutgers and Kaytron Allen at Penn State.
Michigan will now turn its attention to Iowa as it looks to make a third straight College Football Playoff appearance. The Wolverines had 10 representatives on defense and special teams. With nine representatives on offense, they finish with 19 overall, the most in the conference.
Michigan all-Big Ten football honorees
The Wolverines' nine players who picked up all-Big Ten distinction Wednesday are:
QB J.J. McCarthy, first-team offense
RB Blake Corum, first-team offense
C Drake Nugent, first-team offense
G Zak Zinter, first-team offense
T LaDarius Henderson, first-team offense
TE Colston Loveland, first-team offense
G Trevor Keegan, first-team offense
WR Roman Wilson, second-team offense
T Karsen Barnhart, second-team offense
First team all-Big Ten offense
QB: J.J. McCarthy, Michigan
RB: Blake Corum, Michigan
RB: TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State
WR: Isaiah Williams, Illinois
WR: Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State
C: Drake Nugent, Michigan
G: Zak Zinter, Michigan
G: Donovan Jackson, Ohio State
T: LaDarius Henderson, Michigan
T: Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State
TE: Colston Loveland, Michigan
Second team all-Big Ten offense
QB: Taulia Tagovailoa, Maryland
RB: Kaytron Allen, Penn State
RB: Kyle Monangai, Rutgers
WR: Roman Wilson, Michigan
WR: Daniel Jackson, Michigan
WR: Deion Burks, Purdue
C: Hunter Nourzad, Penn State
G: Trevor Keegan, Michigan
G: Matt Jones, Ohio State
T: Karsen Barnhart, Michigan
T: Aireontae Ersery, Minnesota
TE: Cade Stover, Ohio State
Third team all-Big Ten offense
QB: Kyle McCord, Ohio State
RB: Nicholas Singleton, Penn State
RB: Braelon Allen, Wisconsin
WR: Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State
WR: Will Pauling, Wisconsin
C: Logan Jones, Iowa
G: Connor Colby, Iowa
G: Nick DeJong, Iowa
G: Josh Priebe, Northwestern
T: Delmar Glaze, Maryland
T: Josh Fryar, Ohio State
TE: Tyler Warren, Penn State
All-Big Ten honorable mentions
From the Big Ten website (Michigan, Michigan State players bolded):
Illinois: Isaiah Adams, Julian Pearl, Josh Gesky, Josh Kreutz, Kaden Feagin, John Paddock
Indiana: Zach Carpenter, Donaven McCulley
Iowa: Mason Richman, Rusty Feth, Erick All, Leshon Williams
Maryland: Corey Bullock, Roman Hemby, Kaden Prather, Jeshaun Jones
Michigan: A.J. Barner
Michigan State: J.D. Duplain, Nick Samac, Nathan Carter
Minnesota: Quinn Carroll, Nathan Boe, Brevyn Spann-Ford, Darius Taylor
Nebraska: Bryce Benhart, Ben Scott
NorthwesterN: A.J. Henning
Penn State: Caedan Wallace, JB Nelson, Sal Wormley, Theo Johnson, KeAndre Lambert-Smith, Drew Allar
Purdue: Gus Hartwig, Tyrone Tracy Jr., Devin Mockobee
Rutgers: Hollin Pierce
Wisconsin: Tanor Bortolini
Big Ten awards
Offensive Player of the Year: Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State
Quarterback of the Year: J.J. McCarthy, Michigan
Receiver of the Year: Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State
Running Back of the Year: Blake Corum, Michigan
Tight End of the Year: Cade Stover, Ohio State
Offensive Lineman of the Year: Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State
