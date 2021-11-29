Michigan moves past Alabama into third spot of USA TODAY Sports NCAA Re-Rank

Michigan's win against Ohio State moves the Wolverines ahead of Alabama in the USA TODAY Sports NCAA Re-Rank 1-130.

The program's first win in the rivalry since 2011 has the Wolverines set to take on Iowa in Saturday's Big Ten championship game. Ohio State's second loss on the year drops the Buckeyes five spots to No. 8.

Alabama was on the ropes late in the fourth quarter against Auburn before being helped by the Tigers' poor clock management. The Crimson Tide scored the game-tying touchdown with under a minute left and won the first overtime game in Iron Bowl history.

Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97), linebacker Michael Barrett (23) and defensive back Vincent Gray celebrate during the fourth quarter of the team's defeat of Ohio State at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021.

Michigan was not able to leap past No. 2 Cincinnati, one of two unbeaten teams in the Football Bowl Subdivision. The other is Georgia, which is as no-doubt a No. 1 at this point in the season as any team in Re-Rank history.

ON MOVE: Riley leaving Oklahoma for Southern California was a no-brainer

WEEK 13 OBSERVATIONS: Better days ahead for Penn State, Oklahoma

HIGHS AND LOWS: Winners and losers from Week 13 in college football

One of the memorable games in Bedlam history led to some changes in the Big 12. After topping Oklahoma 37-33, Oklahoma State moves up one spot to No. 5. The Sooners drop six to No. 14. The two rivals bookend No. 9 Baylor, which beat Texas Tech to reach the Big 12 championship game.

The Top 25 is loaded with teams from the Group of Five. Coming in behind the Bearcats are No. 10 San Diego State, No. 16 Brigham Young, No. 19 Appalachian State, No. 20 Louisiana, No. 21 Houston and No. 22 Texas-San Antonio.

This week also marks a return to the Top 25 for No. 25 Clemson, which blanked South Carolina to secure a nine-win regular season. The Tigers nearly came back to win the ACC Atlantic but were eliminated after No. 15 Wake Forest beat Boston College.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: College football NCAA Re-Rank: Michigan passes Alabama