Are Michigan, Michigan State passers closer to top or bottom of Big Ten quarterback rankings?

It is a transitional year under center around the Big Ten.

Several programs are breaking in new quarterbacks, with last week’s injury to Wisconsin’s Jack Coan adding another team that will have a new signal caller this fall. At Northwestern, Purdue and Rutgers, graduate transfers are looking to steal the jobs from returnees with experience.

That makes for some uncertainty inthe Free Press’ rankings of the 14 Big Ten QB situations.

14. Rutgers

Nebraska quarterback Noah Vedral (16) throws against the Indiana Hoosiers in the first half at Memorial Stadium during the 2019 season.

Projected starter: Noah Vedral.

Backups: Artur Sitkowski, Johnny Langan.

The buzz: Vedral left Nebraska as a heady graduate transfer to join returning Rutgers coach Greg Schiano, and word out of Piscataway is new offensive coordinator Sean Gleason plans to use a high-tempo, no-huddle offense. Sitkowski, a local product and more of a pocket passer, started twice last season after making 11 starts as a true freshman in 2018.

13. Purdue

Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer doesn't have a ton of experience, but he has more than his counterparts.

Projected starter: Jack Plummer.

Backups: Auston Burton, Aidan O’Connell.

The buzz: The big-bodied Plummer started six games for the Boilermakers last season and has the most experience with Jeff Brohm’s system, though O’Connell got three starts after Plummer got hurt. Burton is a UCLA grad transfer with mobility and arm strength who could give Plummer a push for playing time.

12. Michigan State

Michigan State quarterback Rocky Lombardi passes before the Penn State game at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Saturday, October 26, 2019.

Projected starter: Rocky Lombardi.

Backups: Theo Day, Payton Thorne.

The buzz: It remains unclear who new coach Mel Tucker prefers to replace three-year starter Brian Lewerke, but the tumultuous offseason and three games of starting experience in 2018 gives junior Lombardi an edge. He has a tough-nosed ability to run and threw the ball well in his first start, but Lombardi has been inconsistent in his other 15 career appearances.

11. Maryland

Taulia Tagovailoa left Tuscaloosa, where his brother once starred for Alabama, to join the Terrapins in Maryland.

Projected starter: Taulia Tagovailoa.

Backups: Lance Legendre.

The buzz: The Terps have been in constant flux the past few years at QB, with Josh Jackson opting out in August to train for the draft. Enter Alabama transfer Tagovailoa, a former four-star recruit. The brother of former Heisman Trophy runner-up, Tua, made four appearances with the Crimson Tide last season and shows potential to be a gunslinger with mobility to escape pressure. Legendre is pushing in preseason camp for playing time.

