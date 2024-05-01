Michigan and Michigan State men’s basketball conference opponents released

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The upcoming 2024-25 college athletics season with the first season featuring the former teams from the Pac-12.

UCLA, USC, Oregon and Washington will join the Big Ten in the fall, expanding the conference to 18 teams.

On Wednesday, the Michigan and Michigan State men’s basketball teams announced their conference opponents for the 2024-25 season.

Per MSU’s release, the league will play a 20-game conference schedule, seven home only and seven away only, and then play three opponents both home and away.

The Spartans will travel and host Illinois, Michigan and Minnesota.

Big Ten opponents to visit the Breslin Center include Indiana, Nebraska, Penn State, Purdue, Wisconsin, Oregon and Washington.

The Spartans will visit Iowa, Maryland, Northwestern, Ohio State, Rutgers, UCLA and USC.

Michigan’s first year under head coach Dusty May will feature home and away games against Michigan State, Purdue and Rutgers.

The Wolverines will play Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Northwestern, Oregon, Penn State and Washington in Ann Arbor. Then only play Indiana, Minnesota, Nebraska, Ohio State, UCLA, USC and Wisconsin on the road.



