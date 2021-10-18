Michigan and Michigan State football will play at noon on Oct. 30 on Fox

Michigan State football will host Michigan football at noon on Oct. 30 in East Lansing, the schools announced Monday. The game will be televised on Fox.

The Spartans and Wolverines have not met at Spartan Stadium since 2018, a 21-7 Michigan win.

MSU stunned Michigan, 27-24, last Halloween as a three-touchdown underdog in Ann Arbor for coach Mel Tucker's first win.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh is 2-0 vs. MSU on the road, winning 32-23 in 2016. He is 3-3 overall in the series, which Michigan leads 71-37-5, but the margin is 11-10 Michigan this century.

If Michigan beats Northwestern on Saturday at Michigan Stadium, both the No. 6 Wolverines and No. 7 Spartans will be 7-0 and 4-0 in the conference, the only remaining unbeatens in the Big Ten, after Purdue upset Iowa last week. MSU is on a bye week after holding off Indiana on the road, 20-15.

BIG TEN WINNERS/LOSERS: Mel Tucker gets a boost, Michigan State does not

BYE WEEK AGENDA: Here are the mistakes MSU must fix before facing Wolverines

IT'S A TRAP: Michigan looking to fight off rust in classic trap game vs. Northwestern

Michigan State running back Jordon Simmons runs by Michigan linebacker Michael Barrett at Michigan Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020.

The last time each team was undefeated coming into this game was 2010, when both were 5-0. No. 17 MSU beat No. 18 Michigan that day in Ann Arbor, 34-17, behind Kirk Cousins and Edwin Baker, and a defense that picked off Denard Robinson three times.

The last time the schools met as top-10 teams was the third week of the 1964 season in East Lansing, when No. 7 Michigan defeated No. 9 MSU, 17-10.

Nearly one year ago, MSU stunned No. 14 Michigan on the road in the second week of the season, led by quarterback Rocky Lombardi and receiver Ricky White. Lombardi is now at Northern Illinois; White has yet to suit up this season.

FLASHBACK: Michigan State will never forget the day Ricky White, Rocky Lombardi slayed Michigan

READ: Mark Dantonio didn't leave Michigan State barren. Mel Tucker is proving it

Want more MSU/U-M news and analysis? Download our free mobile app on iPhone & Android!

Stay informed on what's happening across Michigan: Subscribe to our news alert emails here.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan football at Michigan State, noon Oct. 30 on Fox