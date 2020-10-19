Michigan, Michigan State football will play at noon on Halloween

Michigan football and Michigan State will play at noon on Halloween, Oct. 31, the programs announced Monday afternoon.

The game will take place on Fox, the same channel that has carried the past two games of the in-state rivalry.

This year's battle for the Paul Bunyan Trophy will be the second game of the season for both teams. Michigan opens the season at Minnesota on Saturday, and Michigan State will host Rutgers.

The Wolverines won, 44-10, in 2019 in what was the last season of Mark Dantonio's tenure with the Spartans.

🔵 GAME TIME ALERT 🔵



We'll kick off vs. Michigan State at NOON ET next week (10/31), over on FOX. pic.twitter.com/KpgqJzEMyr



— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 19, 2020

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan football will play Michigan State at noon on Halloween