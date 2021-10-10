Michigan and Michigan State football among 5 Big Ten teams in top 10 of coaches poll

Another Saturday in the books, another week closer to Oct. 30: Michigan at Michigan State football.

Deeeeeep. Breathsssss.

Michigan and Michigan State both came out of road tests unscathed Saturday, with the Wolverines surviving Nebraska, 32-29, on a late turnover, field goal and another defensive stop, and the Spartans racing past Rutgers, 31-13, thanks to a dynamic offensive attack.

And both programs are securely ranked inside the top 10 of the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll. The Wolverines moved up one spot past Penn State to No. 7; the Spartans climbed two spots to No. 9. Neither were ranked entering the season, and here they are, 6-0 and bowl eligible after six weeks.

With Alabama's last-second loss to Texas A&M, Georgia moved up to No. 1, followed by Iowa at No. 2 and Oklahoma at No. 3, after both rallied for wins.

Cincinnati is No. 4 and the Crimson Tide dropped all the way to No. 5.

Ohio State, U-M, Penn State and MSU rank 6-9, with Oregon 10th.

As for the day before Halloween, all we know right now is it'll be Michigan at Michigan State from Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. A time announcement remains at least a week away. Penn State visits Ohio State that same day, though each has one loss.

