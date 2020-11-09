Michigan, Michigan State basketball both ranked in AP Top 25 to begin season

Both Michigan State basketball and Michigan basketball will entered the 2020-21 season as marked teams.

In the first Associated Press Top 25 poll of the season, released Monday, the Spartans and Wolverines are both ranked. MSU is No. 13 and U-M is No. 25.

The Spartans, led by Tom Izzo, lost a lot from last year's team, including All-American point guard Cassius Winston and Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year Xavier Tillman. But the defending Big Ten regular season champs return Aaron Henry and Rocket Watts and will have the services of Joey Hauser, who transferred from Marquette last year.

The Wolverines, with Juwan Howard in his second year at the helm, lost their point guard and center from last year's team, too. Zavier Simpson and Jon Teske are gone, but Isaiah Livers and Franz Wagner, who both flirted with the NBA draft, return.

Gonzaga is No. 1, followed closely by Baylor, and then Villanova and Virginia, who also got first-place votes.

Iowa is the highest ranked team at No. 5, followed by Wisconsin (seventh) and Illinois (eighth) in the Top 10. With Ohio State (23) and Rutgers (24), the Big Ten has seven ranked teams, more than any other conference.

AP Top 25

(First-place votes in parenthesis)

1. Gonzaga (28)

2. Baylor (24)

3. Villanova (11)

4. Virginia (1)

5. Iowa

6. Kansas

7. Wisconsin

8. Illinois

9. Duke

10. Kentucky

11. Creighton

12. Tennessee

13. Michigan State

14. Texas Tech

15. West Virginia

16. North Carolina

17. Houston

18. Arizona State

19. Texas

20. Oregon

21. Florida State

22. UCLA

23. Ohio State

24. Rutgers

25. Michigan

