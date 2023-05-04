Michigan men’s basketball transfer Hunter Dickinson announces he’s transferring to Kansas

LAWRENCE — The Kansas men’s basketball program has landed the most highly sought-after prospect in the transfer portal, with Hunter Dickinson announcing his commitment Thursday to the Jayhawks.

Dickinson, who spent the last three years at Michigan, revealed the decision in a social media post on Twitter. It’s an announcement that ends weeks of speculation of where Dickinson would play next, with potential suitors including Maryland, Kentucky and more. And it’s the latest step in an offseason that’s seen Kansas effectively overhaul its roster.

RELATED: Kansas men’s basketball guard Kyle Cuffe Jr. has entered the transfer portal

RELATED: How Kansas men's basketball's roster looks next season after transfer portal, recruiting

“I just wanted to tell you that I’m gonna come play for you next year at Kansas,” Dickinson said in a video, as he talked to Jayhawks head coach Bill Self.

Self replied: “You know what? I was hoping it was going to be good news.”

Then with Michigan, Hunter Dickinson celebrates a play against Wisconsin during overtime of U-M's 87-79 win on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, at Crisler Center.

Dickinson, listed at 7-foot-1 and 260 pounds as a junior center this past season, is an All-America candidate every season he steps onto the court. He’s experienced, with 89 starts in 94 appearances over three seasons for a program that won a Big Ten Conference regular season championship his freshman year. He makes the Jayhawks not just a Big 12 Conference title contender next season, but a national championship contender.

This past season Dickinson averaged 18.5 points, 9.0 rebounds, 1.8 blocks and 1.5 assists per game. He’s someone who has the ability to stretch the floor, given his ability to step out and hit 3s. And he adds another dynamic to a roster that’s already added Arterio Morris and Nicolas Timberlake through the transfer portal since this past season ended, and will bring in a number of incoming freshmen who are highly touted as well.

“This decision might even have been harder than the first one coming out of high school, having all these coaches hit you up again,” Dickinson said in the video. “Then again, it was also kind of easier in a sense, been going through it and stuff. But I’m just really glad it’s over now.”

Jordan Guskey covers University of Kansas Athletics at The Topeka Capital-Journal. He is the National Sports Media Association’s sportswriter of the year for the state of Kansas for 2022. Contact him at jmguskey@gannett.com or on Twitter at @JordanGuskey.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Hunter Dickinson chooses Kansas, transfers from Michigan basketball