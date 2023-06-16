Michigan media personality calls AJ Hoggard No. 1 PG in Big Ten

Ant Wright has a strong presence on Twitter in the college basketball sphere. Wright is known for his playing days at Michigan from 2007-2010.

Wright has built a strong Twitter following and uses it to discuss college hoops but the Big Ten specifically. In his latest Big Ten post, Wright called AJ Hoggard the best point guard in the Big Ten heading into the 2023-24 season.

Early Big Ten PG Power Rankings Full List ranking each team’s projected starting point guard #bigten pic.twitter.com/q6XlxE913D — ᗩᑎT ᗯᖇIGᕼT (@itsAntWright) June 15, 2023

