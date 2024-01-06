Michigan Media Day: Jim Harbaugh’s future and the Wolverines versus everybody

Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz reports from Michigan’s media day ahead of the College Football Playoff National Championship to inquire about the future of Michigan’s head coach, how J.J. McCarthy deals with pressure, and the Wolverines' mindset heading into their matchup with Washington.

Video Transcript

[AUDIO LOGO]

JASON FITZ: Hello, Houston. We're at Media Days for the Michigan Wolverines, and we all know this conversation starts with Harbaugh.

JIM HARBAUGH: Yeah, there's a calendar. I'll-- I'll gladly talk about the future next week. And I hope to have one. How about that? A future? I hope to have one, yes. I think JJ is the best college quarterback in the history of Michigan football-- college quarterback. I think the thing that makes him great is he's-- he's so talented, so athletically gifted, but mentally, he's so sharp. I mean, you have to be sharp as a coach to keep up with him because I mean, he comes into those meetings prepared.

He's already looked at the cut ups. He's already looked at the games. You can reference a cut up and he knows it. He's already previewed the game plan. A long way to go to get to where Tom Brady is, which is the greatest of all time. Tom Brady is the greatest football player of all time. You know, I think of who the best college quarterback in the 144-year history of Michigan football, you know, I'm nominating JJ McCarthy.

JJ MCCARTHY: I get a little uncomfortable with every compliment I get. That's just kind of the personality that I have. But, you know, I'm just tremendously grateful for him to be my head coach. And obviously, all the great words he says about me means a lot. And it's just a blessing to play for him. Everything about Tom, you, like, every aspect of his life, every aspect of his game, you want to aspire to be like it. And I feel like, me personally, I don't like comparisons too much because we're all individually unique. We all have our different traits, our different aspects about ourselves that makes us special and, you know, just hearing that, it just kind of gives you that reassurance that you're on the right path.

JASON FITZ: So with meditation being such a huge part of your process, obviously, there's more pressure with every opportunity, right? This-- look at this game, right? Like, so how do you manage that pressure when you're such a routine-oriented person?

- Just keep things simple. You know, I feel like this day and age, it's so hard to be simple and just, you know, continuing to stick to my routine, my daily non-negotiables, it kind of grounds me. It anchors me. And I feel like if I continue to stick to that process, then the pressure will never seep in.

JASON FITZ: Did the-- the controversy of this season impact any of your ability to stay centered?

- No. If anything, it just motivated me. You know, there's different bits and pieces throughout every single season that you could grab motivation from, and there was an abundance of that this year. So I feel like nothing really changed in terms of, you know, my daily routine or anything like that. It almost just put more fire to it.

JASON FITZ: Everybody has a Michigan opinion this year, right? Like, everybody does how does that fuel you guys?

RAHEEM ANDERSON: Man, it's Michigan versus everybody. So we just focus on the guys that's in our building, everybody that's a part of our team, our staff, our culture, and everybody else, freak them.

TRENTE JONES: They were trying to take our head coach throughout the year, trying to take us out of the playoffs, like, it's really us versus everybody.

ANDREW GENTRY: The whole world kind of felt like it was against us, especially go back to that Penn State game, right? I mean, we lose our head coach while we're flying to Penn State. And the world's been against us, but I think it's just been more motivation this year to be better, especially as an O-LINE.

BLAKE CORUM: You know, I'm just ready to, you know, finish this unfinished business, you know? Something I've set out to do ever since I said I was coming back. And so, the game last week hasn't set in. You know, records haven't set in. I'm just here to do everything I can to make sure, you know, Michigan gets a win.

[AUDIO LOGO]