Is Michigan-Maryland ultimate trap game for Wolverines? How U-M avoided upsets in 2022

Michigan finally played a "good team" in Week 11, beating then-No. 10 Penn State 24-15 in University Park, Pennyslvania to secure its first ranked win of the season.

In the eyes of myriad Wolverines fans, focus now turns to the season finale against No. 1 Ohio State (10-, 7-0 in Big Ten play), which will decide whether Michigan (10-0, 7-0) gets the opportunity to compete for a third straight Big Ten championship and College Football Playoff berth.

But there's still one game left to play before they get there: Maryland (6-4, 3-4) clinched bowl eligibility in Week 11 with a 13-10 win over Nebraska, ending a four-game losing skid that came after a five-game win streak to open the year.

This Wolverines team has dominated against almost every team they faced, but with "The Game" coming up, Saturday's matchup is one they can't afford to look past. Maryland is a team that has looked ready to pull off a big upset over the last few years but hasn't quite pulled it off. And Week 12 caused problems for Michigan in 2022, as well.

Is Michigan vs. Maryland the ultimate trap game for the Wolverines? Here's a look at Michigan's near stumbles from last year:

2022 Week 12 game vs. Illinois

Michigan's last home game of the year in 2022 came vs. a 7-3 Illinois team on Nov. 19, the second-to-last game of the regular season.

Michigan scored a touchdown on its opening drive, with running back Blake Corum rushing for 44 yards and a score while quarterback J.J. McCarthy completed 3 of 3 passes. But the offense failed to score again in the half, and bad turned to worse late in the second quarter, when Corum suffered an injury that sidelined him for the rest of the season: He tore his meniscus and suffered a bone bruise and an MCL sprain on a fumble in the red zone.

The Wolverines came out of the half up 7-3, but the Fighting Illini took control of the game in the third quarter. Running back Chase Brown scored two touchdowns and Michigan was limited to just a field goal on the opening possession of the half as Illinois took a 17-10 lead.

But kicker Jake Moody, in his final game at the Big House, showed off the leg that made him a third-round NFL draft pick, making three field goals in the fourth quarter, including the game-winner with just nine seconds left on the clock, to secure the 19-17 victory.

But the Wolverines would like to avoid having to pull out a last-second victory in this one.

2022 Week 4 game vs. Maryland

Michigan's second-closest game of the 2022 regular season came on home turf against Maryland in what ultimately was a 34-27 victory for the Wolverines.

After the Terrapins muffed the kickoff to start the game, McCarthy threw a touchdown on his first pass less than 10 seconds into the game: a 10-yard connection to Luke Schoonmaker to take a 7-0 lead. Maryland took a 13-10 lead with under a minute to play in the first half, but the Wolverines chose to go for it on a short 4th down, with Corum breaking free for a touchdown to regain the lead with just 22 seconds remaining before halftime.

Neither team scored in the third quarter, but the two teams exploded in the fourth, combining to score 31 points. McCarthy extended the lead with a touchdown pass to Roman Wilson, but quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa led a 75-yard drive and capped it off with a 4-yard touchdown to Tai Felton to make the score 24-19 Wolverines. Corum appeared to put the game on ice with a 47-yard touchdown run, but Maryland pulled back within 7 with another Tagovailoa touchdown pass, this one 18 yards to tight end C.J. Dippre with just 22 seconds left.

The Terrapins missed the 2-point conversios and failed to recover the onside kick, allowing Michigan to kneel it out. But their offense proved to be a formidable foe for the Wolverines early in the year.

With Tagovailoa still under center for Maryland — and led by former Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis — the Wolverines can't afford to fall into the trap it narrowly avoided twice last season.

