Michigan man arrested in Miami County child molest case

Aug. 8—PERU — An Alma, Michigan, man was arrested Friday after what police are calling his involvement in the molestation of two preteen boys.

According to an Indiana State Police media release, Thomas Brockway, 64, is now facing two felony counts of child molestation for incidents that occurred when he lived in Miami County between 2012 and 2017.

The release did not go into detail about the alleged incidents, nor did it indicate how Brockway knew the two young men.

However, police did say that there were multiple incidents of "sexual acts" in that timeframe, the release stated.

Brockway is currently being held at the Miami County Jail, and his initial hearing is still pending.

