Michigan makes plays late to spoil Nebraska's upset bid, beating the Huskers 85-79

ANN ARBOR — Michigan began its Big Ten season in early December with a 35-point blowout of Nebraska.

The Wolverines began February by nearly gifting the Cornhuskers their first conference win of the season.

DeVante’ Jones made a go-ahead layup off a Hunter Dickinson assist with 1:10 remaining and the Wolverines hung on for an 85-79 victory on Tuesday night.

Dickinson had 26 points and eight rebounds despite early foul trouble. Eli Brooks supplied 20 points and Jones scored a season high 18 points for the Wolverines (11-8, 5-4), who have won four of their last five.

Nebraska (6-16, 0-11), which went on a 19-3 run midway through the second half, was led by Bryce McGowens’ 24 points.

Dickinson sits for long stretch

Michigan’s strategy to start the game was pretty simple — get the ball inside to Dickinson and Moussa Diabite. Dickinson’s early foul trouble sidetracked that plan.

The Wolverines used some high-low action on their opening possession, with Dickinson feeding the ball inside to Diabite for a layup. Diabate returned the favor on the next trip down the court.

Dickinson posted up Derrick Walker for a basket and scored in the lane but picked up his 2nd foul five minutes into the game and didn't return until the second half.

Without Dickinson patrolling the middle, Michigan’s defense sagged. The Cornhuskers scored 18 points in the paint before halftime and grabbed a 44-37 lead.

The Wolverines immediately went to their top scorer after the unscheduled rest. He drew a foul 13 seconds into the second half and made two free throws.

Dickinson soon had a dominant stretch. He hit a mid-range jumper, blocked a Trey McGowens shot and converted a jump hook in a 25-second span. He then made two put-backs to give the Wolverines a 57-47 lead.

Brooks silenced in early going

Eli Brooks got off to a quiet start. He not only went scoreless during the first 17 minutes, he didn’t have a field goal attempt. He dented the stat sheet with two free throws with 2:40 left in the half, then made two baskets before the break.

Brooks got involved much sooner in the second half, feeding Dickinson for a basket and draining an elbow jumper in the first three minutes. Brooks also delivered in the late going with a crucial corner 3-pointer and two free throws.

It was very cold from outside

The Wolverines pumped in 15 3-pointers in their 102-67 victory at Lincoln.

Their perimeter shooting dried up in the rematch. Prior to Brooks’ late long ball, the Wolverines missed all but one of their 13 attempts behind the arc. They finished 2-for-15 from distance.

Jones and Caleb Houstan went a combined 0-for-7 from long range. Nebraska, which entered the contest as the Big Ten’s worst 3-point team (30 percent), made 7-of-18 3-point tries..

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan turns up heat in second half to beat Nebraska 85-79