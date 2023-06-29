Michigan makes final three for 4-star prospect; announces decision timeframe

Tampa (Florida) Tampa Catholic athlete Jameer Grimsley is coming off of an official visit to Michigan this past weekend. Just days ago he was on Twitter and put up a video showing love to Wolverine nation.

The 6-foot-3 dynamic four-star recruit has announced Michigan has officially made his final three. Alabama and Florida round out the three schools he will consider. Grimsley also announced he would be committing to one of the schools on Saturday, July 1.

BREAKING: Four-Star CB Jameer Grimsley is down to 3️⃣ Schools! The 6’3 185 CB from Tampa, FL is ranked as a Top 80 Player in the ‘24 Class He will announce his college decision Saturday, July 1st Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/ccfjoopXtZ pic.twitter.com/hSQJE23wQj — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 29, 2023

According to the Composite, Grimsley is the 233rd-ranked prospect in the 2024 class and the No. 36 prospect in the state of Florida.

Grimsley has the capabilities of playing both sides of the ball, either at wide receiver or cornerback. But it’s widely expected Grimsley will play corner in college.

There’s not much of a pulse on where Grimsley may go. There are no expert predictions in on 247Sports. And if you look at On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine, Florida State has the best chance to land him with an 18.6% chance — FSU isn’t in the running any longer.

Michigan currently doesn’t have a cornerback in the 2024 class. However, it appears the Wolverines have a puncher’s chance to land Grimsley, Aaron Scott, and Terhyon Nichols.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire