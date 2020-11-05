Michigan mailbag: Why Juwan Howard should compete for a title in the next five years

After a week off, we are back with the latest installment of the Michigan mailbag.

A lot has happened since the previous edition. The football team looked potentially underrated in a season-opening win at Minnesota — then fell flat in an upset loss to Michigan State, easily the worst defeat of Jim Harbaugh's tenure. The basketball team, meanwhile, still has a few weeks before the season begins. But, in a single day, it landed a five-star recruit and found out that transfer Chaundee Brown would be immediately eligible.

And, of course, you might've heard that an election occurred this week. But this is not that type of mailbag.

To the questions!

STATE OF WOLVERINES: Harbaugh and the reality of U-M's inexplicable purgatory

ON THE COURT: Michigan basketball needs Eli Brooks to become that lead guard

INDIANA IS NEXT: Harbaugh wants to turn page; 'We gotta attack this day'

Where will Michigan football and basketball be in 5 years? — @colintj

Let's start with the easier section of this two-parter. You can never really safely predict a championship season in basketball, given the nature of the NCAA tournament. But, based on how Juwan Howard has recruited — especially in this current cycle, with Michigan's 2021 class ranked No. 1 nationally — I think he will have at least one team with legitimate title aspirations. He has landed prospects that don't project to be one-and-done types but should still be good multi-year contributors, which is the foundation for any team with championship hopes. He may supplement those players with the occasional one-and-done — such as five-star wing Caleb Houstan, who will provide an immediate impact as a freshman. Howard has one son, Jace, on the team and another, Jett, is a recruit in the 2022 class. This offseason, he also emphatically shot down rumors of interest in NBA jobs after teams were reported to be interested in him as a head coaching candidate. Provided he is still in Ann Arbor, and based on what we've seen from him so far, Michigan should be a safe bet to make the postseason every year. That should be the baseline expectation given what Howard inherited and the work he has done since. And, as outlined above, there are signs to suggest the roster could be talented enough to accomplish even more.

Football ... that's the tougher part. Jim Harbaugh has one year left on his contract after this season. It would be disastrous for the Wolverines' recruiting if he entered the 2021 season without an extension, with opponents able to sow discord and uncertainty — more than they already have. And recruits would be fair to question what the future in Ann Arbor would look like. Meanwhile, Harbaugh said this past offseason that, while he would expect "an announcement sometime," there were "bigger fish to fry" for the athletic department as it dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic. It's not hard to envision him signing an extension that would allow him and his staff to recruit without worrying about the future. But, given the team's downward slide, it's honestly hard to see him around in five years.

In your experience, how much can one game (i.e. a horrible loss to in-state rival) shift recruiting tides? — @Max_Marcovitch

Michigan's loss already seems to have given Michigan State new life on the recruiting trail. The Spartans' class is ranked No. 44 nationally and No. 10 in the Big Ten, but they seem poised to add a major target on Nov. 9 when four-star defensive tackle Rayshaun Benny announces his commitment, according to the 247Sports Crystal Ball. Benny also happens to be a major target for Michigan, which held all of the Crystal Ball projections before Saturday's loss. By itself, losing one recruit probably won't change Michigan's bottom line — despite Benny's status as a highly-touted prospect at a position of need. But the Wolverines opened themselves up to another competitor on the trail when they had a chance to establish firm control of the rivalry with a third consecutive win. Now, they are besieged on all sides by Ohio State, Notre Dame, Penn State and Michigan State. And the Spartans — despite a surprising loss to Rutgers in the opening week — have more than just hope to sell.

[ Think Michigan-MSU rivalry doesn't matter to recruits? Think again ]

Story continues