After Michigan loss, where will Ohio State football play during bowl season?

Does Ohio State football have a path back to the College Football Playoff?

Even after a 45-23 loss at home to rival Michigan, the Buckeyes still have a chance to be one of the final four teams despite not playing for a Big Ten championship, according to ESPN's College Football Playoff predictor. Ohio State comes in with a 87% chance of making the Playoff and a 30% chance of winning a national championship.

According to national bowl projections, though, Ohio State will end up being the last team on the outside looking in.

Here's a look at where the Buckeyes are projected to end up during bowl season.

Rose Bowl — Ohio State vs. Washington

While both Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach have Michigan advancing to the national championship against Georgia, both have Ohio State coming up just short of the College Football Playoff and playing in its third Rose Bowl since 2018 against Washington.

CBS Sports' Jerry Palm also has Ohio State in the Rose Bowl against Washington, the team the Buckeyes beat 28-23 in Pasadena, California to cap off the 2018 season. He has Michigan taking on TCU in the Fiesta Bowl.

The general consensus is that Ohio State is returning to the Rose Bowl to end the 2022 season against a Washington team the Buckeyes have beaten nine times in 12 meetings. Sporting News' Bill Bender has Michigan beating TCU in the Fiesta Bowl before taking on Georgia in the National Championship.

Action Network's Brett McMurphy has Ohio State as a 12.5-point favorite in the Rose Bowl against Washington. He also has Michigan beating TCU as 5.5-point favorites in the Fiesta Bowl, with the Wolverines coming in as 4.5-point underdogs against Georgia in the national championship.

Ohio State football's 2022 schedule

