Michigan loses defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald to Baltimore Ravens

After helping to revitalize the Michigan defense in 2021, Mike Macdonald is headed back to the NFL.

Macdonald was announced as the new defensive coordinator of the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night. Macdonald, 34, spent seven seasons as an assistant for the Ravens under head coach John Harbaugh before landing the defensive coordinator job at Michigan. Michigan, of course, is coached by John’s brother, Jim Harbaugh.

With the Ravens, Macdonald rose through the ranks from intern to defensive backs coach to linebackers coach, but his lone season in Ann Arbor was his first opportunity to be a defensive coordinator. He certainly took advantage of it.

Michigan had its struggles under longtime defensive coordinator Don Brown, especially in its annual matchups with Ohio State. In 2020, Michigan allowed 34.5 points and 434.3 yards per game. With Macdonald in the fold in 2021, the Wolverines allowed just 17.4 points and 330.8 yards per game and won the Big Ten for the first time since 2004.

Now, with the Ravens moving on from Wink Martindale, Macdonald has been tabbed to step into that defensive coordinator role in Baltimore and make another move from one Harbaugh staff to another.

“During his initial seven seasons with us, it was evident that his leadership, intelligence and passion would earn him the opportunity to be a defensive coordinator in the NFL,” John Harbaugh said. "Mike has continuously proven himself, including when he led one of the country's best defenses at Michigan last year. He is a proven play-caller who knows our system well. He also fully understands the standard of playing defense in Baltimore."

Michigan defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald watches against Northern Illinois in the first half of a NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Where does Michigan go from here?

With such a rough 2020 season, Jim Harbaugh made major staff changes ahead of the 2021 season, bringing a much younger group of assistants that brought new energy and ideas. Macdonald was obviously a key part in that. Macdonald was able to maximize the talent of players like Aidan Hutchinson, David Ojabo and Daxton Hill and help UM get to the College Football Playoff.

Harbaugh is obviously sitting on much steadier footing than he was after the 2020 season, but the rumors of his interest in the NFL still linger. In particular, Harbaugh, who was 44-19 in four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, has continually been connected to the vacant Las Vegas Raiders head-coaching job.

If Harbaugh decides to stay at Michigan, internal candidates like recently-hired defensive line coach Mike Elston or defensive backs coach Steve Clinkscale could be in line for a promotion to defensive coordinator. At the same time, the defensive coordinator job at Michigan is going to attract plenty of attention from outside candidates.