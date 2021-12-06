Michigan looks to continue dominance over Nebraska

Michigan will look to continue its dominance over Nebraska when the teams meet in a Big Ten Conference clash on Tuesday night in Lincoln, Neb.

It will be the league opener for the Wolverines, who are coming off a 72-58 home victory over San Diego State. Prior to that, Michigan (5-3) lost 72-51 at North Carolina, causing it to fall out of the Associated Press Top 25 after beginning the season No. 6 and climbing to as high as fourth.

Michigan is led by 7-foot-1 sophomore center Hunter Dickinson and senior guard Eli Brooks, both of whom average more than 14 points per game, but against SDSU it was freshman guard Frankie Collins' eight points and three assists in 25 minutes off the bench that stood out.

"It's beautiful to see a young guy growing game after game," Michigan coach Juwan Howard said of Collins. "He's special in a lot of ways."

Nebraska (5-4, 0-1 Big Ten) has dropped two in a row since a four-game win streak, most recently falling 68-55 at Indiana on Saturday in its conference opener. That game came less than three days after a marathon outing at North Carolina State, which the Cornhuskers lost 104-100 in four overtimes.

"Whether it was legs not being back from the other night, or whatever it was, we just did not convert when we had opportunities or had good looks, which obviously could've been a different outcome had that happened," Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said.

Michigan is holding opponents below 40 percent shooting for the season and only yields 11.9 free throw attempts per game. Nebraska only took five foul shots at Indiana, just one by freshman wing Bryce McGowens, who leads the 'Huskers in scoring at 17.3 points per game.

The Wolverines have won five straight over Nebraska, most recently winning in Lincoln last Christmas. Since joining the Big Ten in 2011-12 the Cornerhuskers are 1-13 against the Wolverines, their only win coming at home in 2018.

