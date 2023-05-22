Michigan linebacker Montele Johnson announces his top five with one Big Ten school making the cut

Montele Johnson has Rutgers football in his top five as one of the top linebackers in the Midwest is working his way closer toward a decision.

A consensus three-star recruit, he is also a consensus top 20 recruit in Michigan. Johnson is a class of 2024 prospect out of West Bloomfield High School (West Bloomfield, MI).

Johnson had a prolific junior season at West Bloomfield with 102 total tackles, 23 tackles-for-a-loss, 3.4 sacks, five quarterback hurries and three passes defended.

In his top five, which was released over the weekend, Johnson had Rutgers alongside Boston College, Kansas, Louisville and West Virginia.

First I want to thank all of the schools that recruited me throughout this process… But now I’m narrowing down my options down to 5 schools…RECRUITMENT IS STILL 100% OPEN. @ZHilbs @CoachBlackwell_ @Rivals_Clint @AllenTrieu @MohrRecruiting @ChadSimmons_ @RivalsFriedman pic.twitter.com/eYOXM1MkLR — Montele “MJ” Johnson 3 ★ (@JohnsonMontele) May 21, 2023

Johnson is relentless in his pursuit of the ball. He is comfortable in space and covers ground quickly. He is hard-hitting and physical.

The Rutgers football 2024 recruiting class currently stands at eight commits. One of the commits is from Michigan.

In January while on an unofficial visit, four-star running back Gabriel Winowich committed to Rutgers. He was the second verbal of the class.

A total of four offensive players have committed to Rutgers over the past month.

Related

Rutgers football head coach Greg Schiano: I'm a better head coach because of my time at Ohio State Greg Schiano: Adding UCLA, USC football to the Big Ten is huge for the conference

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire