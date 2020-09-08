Michigan legislators, other lawmakers push Big Ten to play football this fall

Leaders of Michigan’s state senate and house of representatives joined fellow Republican lawmakers from five other Midwest states on the growing list of political leaders pushing for fall football.

Speaker of the House Lee Chatfield (R-Levering) and Senate majority leader Mike Shirkey (R-Jackson) sent a letter Tuesday to Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren and the 14 university presidents to reconsider its delay of college football.

“The Big Ten’s current direction is the wrong choice for the conference, for our area universities, and – worst of all – for thousands of our local students,” Chatfield said in a statement. “As a former student athlete, a teacher, a coach, an athletic director, and now as a parent, I know how important sports can be to young people and their development. I also know how much support restarting football and other fall sports has among players, coaches, parents, and the many people who have reached out to our offices demanding a change. The Big Ten should reverse course as soon as possible and do everything possible to help their students restart extracurricular activities safely.”

Chatfield and Shirkey got co-signatures from fellow Republicans in five other states: Pat Grassley (Iowa House speaker), Jack Whitver (Iowa Senate leader), Kurt Daudt (Minnesota House Republican leader), Paul Gazelka (Minnesota Senate leader), Matt Huffman (Ohio Senate leader), Bryan Cutler (Pennsylvania House speaker), Robin Vos (Wisconsin House speaker) and Scott Fitzgerald (Wisconsin Senate leader).

The letter cited conversations with athletes, parents and coaches in the seven Big Ten schools in their states – Michigan, Michigan State, Iowa, Minnesota, Ohio State, Penn State and Wisconsin – about the Big Ten’s decision Aug. 11 to postpone all fall sports until the spring due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Michigan football team, parents and coaches held a protest Saturday in Ann Arbor. Iowa and Ohio State reportedly were two of the three schools which voted to play, and university and political leaders in Nebraska also have been outspoken in voicing their animosity at not playing a fall season. Eight Cornhusker players have filed a civil lawsuit against the Big Ten in Lancaster County district court in Nebraska.

Here is the letter Chatfield, Shirkey and others sent to Warren and CCed to the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors:

Commissioner Warren:

We would like to express our desire for the Big Ten Conference to reconsider the decision to cancel the football season. After hearing from many concerned students, parents and coaches, we have been encouraged to convey our support for their wishes and our responsibility to defend the students’ long-term academic and career interests.

Recent actions taken by other conferences across the country to start football and other fall sports have placed the Big Ten, its members and students at a disadvantage. These athletes are losing a vital part of student life and are becoming less marketable to future employers with each passing week. Additionally, our local universities stand to lose hundreds of millions of dollars that support vital student scholarships.

