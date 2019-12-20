Michigan lands top-40 center Hunter Dickinson

Hnfeaw4lz2dq5vdugq6p

The long and winding recruitment of Hunter Dickinson has come to an end. The top-40 center, regarded as one of the best low-post prospects nationally, gave his verbal commitment to Juwan Howard and the Michigan Wolverines.

"Coach (Juwan) Howard, I really like his love for Michigan and for big men, really. He just says how much he wants to coach me," Dickinson said about his choice and feelings for the Wolverines' first year head coach. "I think everybody was wondering how good of a coach he would be at the college level and I think he has shown everybody that he can run his stuff and he knows how to game plan.”

Dickinson chose Michigan over Duke, Florida State and Notre Dame. Slotted as the fifth best center in the 2020 class, Dickinson can be found at the 37th overall spot within the Rivals150. He stands over 7-feet tall and was one of the more coveted frontcourt recruits his class dating back to his freshman season.

Not one that is at a loss in the pedigree department, Dickinson has been productive member for the famed DeMatha Catholic High (MD) program and Team Takeover program since the ninth-grade. On the Nike circuit this summer, Dickinson posted per-game averages of 13.2 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.8 blocks. He made close to 60-percent of his shots attempted.

A lefty big man that boasts a variety of counters moves in the low-post setting, Dickinson is a tremendous win for the Wolverines. He is an immediate go-to weapon down low that can pass, score, rebound and alter shots. Defeating a number of national suitors and a blue blood in Duke reflects Juwan Howard’s ability to win out in the more high-pressured recruitments, coinciding with this fall’s earlier commitment from top-10 senior Isaiah Todd.

Dickinson becomes the third member of the Wolverines’ 2020 class. He joins the aforementioned Todd and four-star guard Zeb Jackson, making for a top-15 group nationally.

