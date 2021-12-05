Michigan lands at No. 2 in College Football Playoff and fans think the fix is in

It seems there was nothing Michigan football could do to rise from No. 2 to No. 1 in the decisive College Football Playoff rankings.

The CFP committee on Sunday ranked Alabama No. 1, Michigan No. 2, Georgia No. 3 and Cincinnati No. 4 (Notre Dame and Ohio State, respectively, followed up in the close-but-no-cigar tier at Nos. 5 and 6). Bama will play Cincy in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl and Michigan and Georgia will meet in the Capital One Orange Bowl.

There's a good case to be made for the Crimson Tide to be No. 1; it played one of the toughest schedules in the nation and beat the previously ranked top team, Georgia, handily to win the SEC title.

But many college football followers are suspicous. Michigan did everything it was supposed to after its lone loss to Michigan State, beating Ohio State and Iowa in one-sided affairs. Winning the Big Ten championship game by 39 points didn't sway the group led by CFP chair Gary Barta, who watched his Hawkeyes get embarrassed in Indianapolis.

On-air personalities and fans wondered if the rankings were simply be manipulated to avoid a Bama-Georgia rematch in the semifinals. Others rolled their eyes at the idea of an all-SEC national title game.

Gross by the CFB playoff committee. Michigan won by damn near 40 yesterday. Alabama doesn’t deserve to be 1, and now we will likely see another all SEC championship. NOBODY WANTS TO SEE GEORGIA vs ALABAMA again. They should’ve been the 2 and 3 seeds. A joke — Horseshoe Blue (@HorseshoeBlue1) December 5, 2021

Not sure how well Michigan's run game will fare against the Georgia front 7. If we're gonna win that one, Cade (or JJ) are gonna have to make some big time throws — Justin (@Tweets_ByJ) December 5, 2021

Would not be shocked if Michigan beats UGA — Flipped the Stimmy to a LLC (@JHova_Witness) December 5, 2021

Unbiased observer here, no dog in that fight...



But you seem to miss the... um... *fact*... that there *is NO definitive ranking* that establishes "the 4 best".



Hence the need for a committee.



When you've got 130 teams and a 12 game schedule, that's just naturally the case. — ElevateBaseball (XY, if that makes any difference) (@ElevateBaseball) December 5, 2021

These aren't even Michigan fans... one dude is a Buckeye!

Michigan got screwed. Georgia should have fallen to 4, but the committee didn’t want an immediate rematch. — Nick Fink (@finkn23) December 5, 2021

I’m a @OhioStateFB fan, but I want @UMichFootball to win it all now Ya I said it — Chris Check (@checkbball) December 5, 2021

I don't have any opinion on the seedings, but the games should have been Alabama v. Georgia and Michigan v. Cincinnati... CFB is a sham and fixed this ranking.



Georgia got exposed last night and got rewarded https://t.co/5R7Ato23Ed — Kasey (@Kasman119) December 5, 2021

I think there is legitimate argument that Michigan should be 1 but I don’t think anything that the committee did was egregious — Corey (@Koogs242) December 5, 2021

Suddenly everyone hates the SEC and wants to see Michigan win more.

We all want to see Cincinnati Michigan, right? — Mac (@GreaneyMac) December 5, 2021

CFP is boring @NCAA @NCAAFootball and I will absolutely not be watching the championship game if it’s georgia and alabama — † Jordan Sherwood⚡ (@_FlashJordan_) December 5, 2021

Imma be real, I’m sick of the SEC dominance but it is what it is. As a whole they recruit much better than everybody else while also having better coaching 🤷🏽‍♂️ — Paulstradamus (@small215) December 5, 2021

