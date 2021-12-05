Michigan lands at No. 2 in College Football Playoff and fans think the fix is in

Tyler J. Davis, Detroit Free Press
·3 min read
In this article:
It seems there was nothing Michigan football could do to rise from No. 2 to No. 1 in the decisive College Football Playoff rankings.

The CFP committee on Sunday ranked Alabama No. 1, Michigan No. 2, Georgia No. 3 and Cincinnati No. 4 (Notre Dame and Ohio State, respectively, followed up in the close-but-no-cigar tier at Nos. 5 and 6). Bama will play Cincy in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl and Michigan and Georgia will meet in the Capital One Orange Bowl.

There's a good case to be made for the Crimson Tide to be No. 1; it played one of the toughest schedules in the nation and beat the previously ranked top team, Georgia, handily to win the SEC title.

But many college football followers are suspicous. Michigan did everything it was supposed to after its lone loss to Michigan State, beating Ohio State and Iowa in one-sided affairs. Winning the Big Ten championship game by 39 points didn't sway the group led by CFP chair Gary Barta, who watched his Hawkeyes get embarrassed in Indianapolis.

On-air personalities and fans wondered if the rankings were simply be manipulated to avoid a Bama-Georgia rematch in the semifinals. Others rolled their eyes at the idea of an all-SEC national title game.

These aren't even Michigan fans... one dude is a Buckeye!

Suddenly everyone hates the SEC and wants to see Michigan win more.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan is No. 2 in College Football Playoff, fans don't get it

