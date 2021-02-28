Michigan lands commitment from former Texas Tech QB Alan Bowman

Michigan has added a veteran quarterback to its roster.

Alan Bowman, who started parts of three seasons at Texas Tech, announced Sunday that he has committed to the Wolverines. In all, Bowman made 16 starts for the Red Raiders and threw for 5,260 yards, 33 touchdowns and 17 interceptions while completing 67% of his passes.

Bowman emerged as TTU’s starter in 2018, his freshman season. He threw for 2,638 yards, 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions in just eight games that year. Injuries limited Bowman to just three games in 2019, and he split time as Texas Tech’s starter with Henry Colombi during the 2020 season.

Bowman announced he was leaving Texas Tech back in January and ended up finding a home in the Big Ten.

Michigan’s quarterback outlook for 2021

The addition of Bowman comes 10 days after Joe Milton announced he was leaving Ann Arbor. Milton was Michigan’s starting quarterback for most of the 2020 season — the worst season of the Jim Harbaugh era. Over six games, Milton threw for 1,077 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions while completing 56.7% of his attempts. He also ran for 109 yards and a score as the Wolverines finished with a 2-4 record.

The departure of Milton left Cade McNamara and freshman J.J. McCarthy as the main competitors for the starting role in 2021. Now Bowman will be added to the mix. And he’s the most-experienced of the bunch by a significant margin.

McNamara, a four-star recruit in the 2019 class, replaced Milton a few times last fall and showed flashes of potential. He completed 43-of-71 throws for 425 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions in two starts. Notably, McNamara threw four touchdown passes in a comeback win over Rutgers.

McCarthy is a new arrival on campus for the Wolverines. The 2021 prospect was rated by Rivals.com as the fourth-best pro-style quarterback in his class. McCarthy is the most-hyped QB recruit of the Harbaugh era. He has enrolled early and will be on the field when the Wolverines begin spring practice.

Alan Bowman started 16 games over three seasons at Texas Tech. Now he is heading to Michigan. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Not the only big Michigan news of the day

In addition to landing Bowman, Michigan also received a commitment from one of the top recruits in the class of 2022.

Will Johnson, a cornerback from Grosse Pointe, Michigan, announced a verbal commitment to the Wolverines on Sunday. Johnson, a five-star prospect, is ranked No. 13 overall in the country by Rivals.com. He is also considered the top recruit in his class in the state of Michigan.

Johnson, the son of former Michigan defensive back Deon Johnson, is Michigan’s sixth commitment in the class of 2022.

“I chose to go to Michigan because of the relationship with the coaching staff and feeling like I can come in and make an impact early. I just felt there was a lot I couldn’t pass up at the school,” Johnson told Rivals.com.

