Michigan DE Kwity Paye picked by Raiders at No. 17 in latest Draft Network mock

If the Raiders are serious about upgrading their pass rush this offseason, they are going to need to start investing some more high-quality draft picks into the position. A good start would be using the No. 17 pick on a pass-rusher either at defensive end or defensive tackle as the team has needs at both spots.

One name that is often mocked to the Raiders in the first round is Michigan defensive end Kwity Paye. Despite playing just four games this season, Paye is one of the best pass-rushers in the class with a 26.5 percent win-rate, the third-highest of any edge rusher since 2020.

In a recent mock draft by Jordan Reid of The Draft Network, he mocked Paye to the Raiders at No. 17 citing the team’s love for big-school, experienced players. Here are his thoughts on the possible pairing:

“Since taking over the Raiders’ general manager seat, Mike Mayock has revealed his hand a bit in the first round. Usually wanting to select senior players from notable programs, he continues with the same formula with Paye. In need of stockpiling talent along the defensive line, the team has to figure out some way to generate pressure. Even though he hasn’t been a consistent sack collector, Paye’s specialty is generating pressure by causing constant disruption as both a run defender and pass rusher.”

Paye doesn’t have a ton of collegiate production (just 11.5 sacks in four years at Michigan), but he does have incredible athleticism and the size to be an every-down defensive end in the NFL. If he can start turning some of his pass-rush “wins” into sacks, this might just be the best overall pass rusher in the class.

Paye has a Pro Day at Michigan later this month in which he will be able to show off his rare movement skills. Consider him, along with Christian Barmore (Alabama) and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (Notre Dame) to be the three most likely picks for the Raiders in the first round.