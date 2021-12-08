Michigan knocks down 15 3s in 102-67 rout of Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) Terrance Williams II tossed in 22 points, Brandon Johns Jr. scored 20 points and Michigan routed Nebraska, 102-67 in the Wolverines Big Ten Conference opener Tuesday night.

Johns hit a 3-pointer 19 seconds into the game to set the tone for the contest. Michigan rained in nine 3-pointers in the first half to build a 51-32 lead by intermission and the Wolverines (6-3, 1-0) shot 15 of 32 from beyond the arc.

Nebraska kept pace at first. Keisei Tominaga hit a pair of treys in the first three minutes and Lat Mayen hit a third with 13:59 left in the first half to pull the Cornhuskers even at 13-13, but Caleb Houstan and Hunter Dickinson both hit a 3 as Michigan answered with a 13-2 run.

Houstan hit back-to-back 3s and Terrance Williams II added a third during an 11-3 run that pushed the Michigan lead to 82-54 midway through the second half.

Eight Wolverines connected on at least one 3-pointer. Houstan hit 4 of 7 from distance and finished with 16 points. Williams was 3 for 3 from 3-point range. Dickinson finished with 15 points and grabbed 12 rebounds.

Alonzo Verge Jr. scored a season-high 31 points for Nebraska (5-5, 0-2), hitting 12 of 21 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line, and grabbed eight rebounds, Tominaga was 3 of 11 from long range and finished with 11 points.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25