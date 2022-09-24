Michigan kicks off, manages to score in 8 seconds against Maryland

Time stood still Saturday as Maryland faced Michigan in Big Ten play.

The Wolverines kicked off and the Terps’ Tai Felton botched receiving the football and Michigan wound up with possession after recovering the muff.

Not how you want to start a game 😅 pic.twitter.com/9tBDi76uIh — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 24, 2022

The first play for the Michigan offense turned into a touchdown pass from J.J. McCarthy to Luke Schoonmaker.

Only 3 seconds have gone off the game clock and @UMichFootball has a touchdown ⚡️👀 pic.twitter.com/YqrrVpfXcT — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 24, 2022

Notice that the clock never moved from 14:57, so time did stand still in Ann Arbor … until the officials ruled the play took 5 seconds.

After 8 seconds, Michigan had kicked off, recovered a football that bounced off the face of a Maryland player and scored a touchdown.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire