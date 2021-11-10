Michigan jumps ahead of Michigan State in new College Football Playoff rankings

When Michigan State football lost its first game of the season to Purdue last Saturday, the Spartans expected to tumble in the college football rankings. The Spartans dropped three spots in both the USA TODAY Coaches and AP polls.

So, how far would the Spartans fall in the College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday night? Could the Michigan Wolverines rank ahead of the Spartans despite losing the head-to-head battle on Oct. 30?

Michigan State is ranked 7th in the CFP; the Wolverines come in a place higher sitting in 6th. MSU was No. 3 and Michigan was No. 7 last week.

MSU linebacker Quavaris Crouch tackles U-M running back Hassan Haskins during the second half of the Spartans' 37-33 comeback win Oct. 30, 2021 in East Lansing.

The Georgia Bulldogs remain in the top spot followed by the Alabama Crimson Tide at No. 2, the Oregon Ducks at No. 3 and Ohio State Buckeyes at No. 4

The Buckeyes, Spartans and Wolverines lead the way as six Big Ten teams ranked in this week's CFP.

Despite both Michigan and Michigan State each 8-1, there's still a path to the Rose Bowl if either team can't reach the playoff. If either the Buckeyes, Spartans, or Wolverines is included in the CFP's top four, the next highest ranked Big Ten team would occupy the Rose Bowl slot vs. the Pac-12's champion or highest ranked team. MSU's last Rose Bowl appearance came in the 2013 season, an epic win over Stanford. Michigan last played in the 2006 Rose Bowl, a loss to USC.

There will be three more rankings culminating in the final release of the CFP rankings Dec. 5. Teams ranked in the top four will be assigned to the two designated semifinals (Cotton Bowl and Orange Bowl). From there, the "New Year's Six" bowl assignments will be given based on conference tie-ins and CFP rankings.

