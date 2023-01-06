Michigan, Jim Harbaugh under investigation for recruiting violations

The Michigan football program under coach Jim Harbaugh is facing allegations of recruiting violations from the NCAA, according to a report by Angelique Chengelis at The Detroit News.

The alleged violation occurred in 2021 when the NCAA placed restrictions on meeting with recruits in-person due to COVID-19 risks. The report states that the NCAA categorizes Harbaugh’s violation as Level I, considered a “severe breach of conduct.” Michigan also faces four Level II violations.

Recent reports have connected Harbaugh to interest with the Denver Broncos and the Carolina Panthers, two NFL teams who fired their previous head coaches during the season. Harbaugh is the former head coach of the San Francisco 49ers, who he led to a 44-19 record, two division titles and one NFC Championship in four seasons.

Harbaugh is denying any interest in an NFL job and claims he’ll still be coaching Michigan in 2023:

“As I stated in December, while no one knows what the future holds, I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023. I have spoken with President (Santa) Ono and Athletic Director Warde Manuel and appreciate their support of me and our program. Our mission as Wolverines continues, and we are preparing for the 2023 season with great passion and enthusiasm.”

His current contract with Michigan runs through 2026.

So far, the program has denied comment on the allegations.

