Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh suspended 3 games in sign-stealing probe | College Football Enquirer

Yahoo Sports’ Ross Dellenger is on the road in State College updating us on the latest in the Michigan sign-stealing probe as the Big Ten suspended Jim Harbaugh for three games, sidelining the Wolverines’ head coach for the final games of the regular season.

Video Transcript

ROSS DELLENGER: Big news today dropped, right? Jim Harbaugh suspended for the final three games of the regular season because of a sign-stealing scheme that has been going on for multiple years, pretty elaborate thing, the Big Ten coming down with the hammer. Tony Petitti-- commissioner of the Big Ten-- dropping it around 3:30 PM on Friday, less than 24 hours before the kickoff of Michigan's game from State College, here in State College. I'm here for the game against Penn State.

So Jim Harbaugh will not be on the sideline for that game, nor will he be on the sideline for the next game at Maryland. And then, of course, the game against-- or against Ohio State at Michigan Stadium, he will not be on the sideline. Michigan will file a lawsuit to try to get Jim Harbaugh back on the sidelines with a temporary restraining order that many experts think will be granted. So a pretty wild one between Michigan in its own conference, the Big Ten.