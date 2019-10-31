Jim Harbaugh to honor scholarship of Michigan recruit after career-ending medical diagnosis

JD Johnson will still be a member of the Michigan football program. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Just because JD Johnson can no longer play football doesn’t mean he isn’t still a Michigan commit.

Johnson, a four-star quarterback recruit in the Class of 2020 according to Rivals, announced Wednesday that his football career has ended due to complications stemming from a coarctation of his aorta, a heart issue, that cannot be treated through surgery.

Because of those issues, the No. 10-ranked pro-style quarterback’s college career will end before it even begins. That didn’t stop Jim Harbaugh from telling Johnson he still has a scholarship at the University of Michigan. And that there’s a staff position waiting for him when he enrolls.

Johnson, a native of Phoenix, Arizona, had been committed to Michigan since Dec. 2018.

Obviously, this is a great thing for Harbaugh to do. Not just morally, but to show other recruits that a commitment to Michigan holds true for the school as well.

The loss of Johnson means Michigan now only has three quarterbacks under scholarship for next season: sophomore Dylan McCaffrey, redshirt freshman Joe Milton and freshman Cade McNamara. You’d think Harbaugh will try to add another passer on the recruiting trail soon to boost that number.

