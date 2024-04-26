Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy selected by Minnesota Vikings

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) – After leading Michigan to the National Championship, J.J. McCarthy didn’t have to wait an awful long to hear his name called at the NFL Draft in Detroit.

McCarthy was selected with the 10th overall pick by the Minnesota Vikings.

He was the fifth quarterback taken in the draft – Caleb Williams went first overall to the Chicago Bears, the Washington Commanders selected LSU’s Jayden Daniels second, North Carolina’s Drake Maye went third overall to New England, and Washington’s Michael Penix was taken by Atlanta with the 8th pick.

In his junior season at Michigan, McCarthy threw for 2,991 yards, 22 touchdowns and just four interceptions. He left Michigan with a 27-1 record, which is the third best winning percentage for a starting quarterback in college football history.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.