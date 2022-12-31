Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy connects with Ronnie Bell for flea-flicker touchdown

Barry Werner
·1 min read

The failure of a “Philly Special” in the first quarter didn’t prevent Jim Harbaugh from trying trickeration in the second half of Michigan’s Fiesta Bowl game with TCU.

After an interception by Mike Sainristil set the Wolverines up, Harbaugh called for a flea-flicker and it worked splendidly.

The ball wound up back in the hands of Wolverine quarterback J.J. McCarthy and he delivered a perfect pass to Ronnie Bell.

The play was good for 34 yards and suddenly the Wolverines had cut an 18-point deficit to five points with a 13-0 run.

 

 

