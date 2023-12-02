Michigan-Iowa 'College GameDay' predictions: Who picked Wolverines, Hawkeyes?

No. 2 Michigan (12-0, 9-0 in Big Ten play) looks to cement its spot in the College Football Playoff in the Big Ten championship game against No. 16 Iowa (10-2, 7-2) during championship weekend.

In a season ripe with controversies and suspensions, a Wolverines win over the Hawkeyes would cap off a second consecutive undefeated regular season and third straight trip to the CFP. Still, Michigan is looking for its first national championship since 1997.

Points may be hard to come by, as has been the case for many teams who face off against the Hawkeyes. Quarterback J.J. McCarthy, however, is in the race for the Heisman Trophy and is capable of dissecting this staunch Iowa defense.

Here's who the "College GameDay" crew picked between Michigan and Iowa, including Pat McAfee, Kirk Herbstreit, Lee Corso and more:

Desmond Howard: Michigan

Pat McAfee: Iowa

Theo Von: Iowa

Lee Corso: Iowa

Kirk Herbstreit: Michigan

