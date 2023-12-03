Michigan has interesting reaction to College Football Playoff opponent Alabama

The final College Football Playoff (CFP) rankings are out, and one semifinalist had an interesting reaction after finding out who they will play in the first round.

According to the final rankings, Washington and Texas, as the No. 2 and No. 3 ranked teams, respectively, will play in the Sugar Bowl. Michigan and Alabama, No. 1 and No. 4, respectively, will play in the Rose Bowl.

As ESPN revealed the four CFP teams that would contend for a national title, the fourth and final spot came down to SEC champion Alabama (12-1) and ACC champion Florida State (13-0). A few videos from the Wolverines' playoff reveal watch party revealed that Michigan was not too happy to discover they'd be playing Alabama.

Michigan Wolverines react to CFP semifinal matchup with Alabama

The Seminoles struggled on offense in the ACC Championship on Saturday night missing starting quarterback Jordan Travis, sidelined with a leg injury, and second-string quarterback Tate Rodemaker.

Ultimately, the absence of Travis was enough for the committee to select Alabama for the final spot, leaving Michigan seemingly disappointed they wouldn't play a weakened Florida State offense.

Michigan reacts to Alabama being selected at No. 4. Wolverines and Crimson Tide in the CFP semi. pic.twitter.com/V2mrgLQA3W — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) December 3, 2023

When is the Rose Bowl? Michigan vs. Alabama CFP semifinal revealed

When: Monday, Jan. 1, 5 p.m. ET

Where: Rose Bowl, Pasadena, Calif.

Cable TV: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN app; YouTube TV; Sling; FuboTV

