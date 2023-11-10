Michigan intends to seek a court order against Big Ten over Jim Harbaugh suspension

The University of Michigan vowed a "immediate" legal response in a statement in response to the Big Ten announcement that football coach Jim Harbaugh has been suspended for the final three games of the regular season for the Wolverines' sign-stealing scandal

In a statement released Friday afternoon, the school said it was dismayed by Harbaugh's three-game ban, which will cover Saturday's game against No. 9 Penn State as well as games against Maryland on Nov. 18 and Ohio State on Nov. 25 (though Harbaugh will be allowed to coach during the week).

Michigan released the statement shortly after the team's flight landed in State College, Pennsylvania, ahead of Saturday's game. The punishment was announced while the team, and Harbaugh, were in the air.

Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh watches his team warm up before action against the Michigan State Spartans Saturday, Oct 21, 2023 at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.

"Like all members of the Big Ten Conference, we are entitled to a fair, deliberate, and thoughtful process to determine the full set of facts before a judgment is rendered," the statement reads. "Today's action by Commissioner Tony Petitti disregards the Conference's own handbook, violates the basic tenets of due process, and sets an untenable precedent of assessing penalties before an investigation has been completed. We are dismayed by the Commissioner's rush to judgment when there is an ongoing NCAA investigation — one in which we are fully cooperating.

"Commissioner Petitti's hasty action today suggests that this is more about reacting to pressure from other Conference members than a desire to apply rules fairly and impartially. By taking action at this hour, the Commissioner is personally inserting himself onto the sidelines and altering the level playing field that he is claiming to preserve. And doing so on Veteran's Day — a court holiday — to try to thwart the University from seeking immediate judicial relief is hardly a profile of impartiality. To ensure fairness in the process, we intend to seek a court order, together with coach Harbaugh, preventing this disciplinary action from taking effect."

In a statement released earlier Friday, the league said it has found U-M in violation of the Big Ten's sportsmanship policy "for conducting an impermissible, in-person scouting operation over multiple years, resulting in an unfair competitive advantage that compromised the integrity of competition."

It is unclear currently whether or not Michigan will be able to file a preliminary injunction before tomorrow's game so Harbaugh can continue coaching due to the federal holiday. If an injunction is granted, the suspension would be delayed until the conclusion of the legal battle.

If the suspension stands, Michigan would get Harbaugh back for a potential Big Ten championship game appearance, should the Wolverines make it, as well as a potential bowl game.

The suspension is the second of the season for Harbaugh, who missed the first three games of 2023 under a school-imposed sanction related to alleged NCAA violations in recruiting during the COVID-19 dead period and not cooperating fully with the NCAA during its investigation of said violations. The Wolverines won all three games under a rotation of interim coaches: Defensive coordinator Jesse Minter was in charge for Week 1's win over UNLV; special teams coordinator Jay Harbaugh and running backs coach Mike Hart coached the first and second halves, respectively, of U-M's victory over East Carolina; and offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore was in charge for Week's 3's win over Bowling Green.

Michigan has not announced a potential interim coach for the latest three-game ban for Harbaugh.

