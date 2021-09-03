Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson makes bold prediction during Ohio State game.

Well, that didn’t take long. Not even one week into the college football season and Michigan has already given Ohio State some bulletin board material.

With a brand new quarterback under center, inexperienced linebackers, a very young secondary, and several missing starters, the Buckeyes went into halftime trailing Minnesota in last night’s season opener. Ryan Day and company made some adjustments at the half and came out on top by two touchdowns in the end.

Hunter Dickinson, of the Michigan basketball team, decided to give his opinion on the subject with a bold prediction. Apparently, after seeing one half of football, the Wolverine center has seen all he needs to see and gave us this gem via his personal Twitter account.

Okay I’m going to say it… We’re beating Ohio State this year 🤝 — Hunter Dickinson (@H_Dickinson24) September 3, 2021

Dickinson wasn’t specific in what ways UM was going to beat Ohio State. Maybe he was referring to the hardwood, or women’s hockey, or maybe even the annual blood drive before The Game. Certainly, he wasn’t speaking of football after just one half, was he?

Things haven’t gone so well in recent history when “Michigan Men” give their bold predictions concerning Ohio State. I suppose everyone is entitled to their own opinion. And I suppose the law of averages says that one of these predictions is bound to be right at some point. However, that percentage seems pretty low as of now and maybe the best thing would be not to speak of such things.

“Better to remain silent and thought a fool, than speak and remove all doubt.”

