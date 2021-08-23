Michigan hosts Cup and XFINITY, Trucks at WWTR

The fast 2-mile oval in Michigan’s ‘Irish Hills’ was the hosting track for the Cup and XFINITY Series races on Saturday and Sunday. Ryan Blaney crossed the finish line only .077 seconds ahead of William Byron, a track record, to win Sunday’s Cup race. The first 2021 Camping World Truck Series Playoffs’ race was held on Friday night at the World Wide Technology Raceway in Illinois. To add to the excitement, a fire outside of the facility caused a total power outage inside the track while the race was in progress. Most of the lighting and the scoring equipment was out which brought out the red flag for about an hour until power was restored. The latest results and upcoming scheduled events for the NASCAR feeder series are also included below as well as details on all tracks mentioned in this column.

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Sun, Aug 22, FireKeepers Casino 400 - Michigan Int’l Speedway - 200 laps.

- No practice or qualifying. NASCAR’s qualifying metric set the starting lineup for Sunday’s event based on race finishes, point standings and fastest race laps. This placed Kyle Larson (#5 Chevrolet Camaro) P1 on the starting grid. Chase Elliott (#9 Chevrolet Camaro) completed the front row in the P2 spot. #12 Ryan Blaney, #21 Matt DiBenedetto, #19 Martin Truex Jr., #1 Kurt Busch, #18 Kyle Busch, #4 Kevin Harvick, #11 Denny Hamlin and #48 Alex Bowman formed the rest of the top-10 in that order. Did not make the 40-car field: No one, only 37 entries.

- Ryan Blaney scored his 6th victory in 223 NCS races. This is his 2nd victory and 13th top-10 finish in 2021 and his 1st victory and 6th top-10 finish in 13 races at Michigan. William Byron (2nd) posted his 2nd top-10 finish in seven Michigan races and his 16th top-10 finish in 2021. Polesitter Kyle Larson (3rd) led a race-high 70 laps and posted his 7th top-10 finish in 13 races at Michigan. Chase Briscoe (11th) was the highest finishing Sunoco Rookie of the Year contender (ROTY).

- NCS points leader: Kyle Larson by 28 points over Denny Hamlin.

- TOP-16 NCS Playoff Contenders (G/L):

1. Kyle Larson

2. Denny Hamlin

3. Kyle Busch

4. William Byron

5. Chase Elliott

6. Martin Truex Jr. +1

7. Ryan Blaney +1

8. Joey Logano -2

9. Kevin Harvick - (Clinched a spot in Playoffs based on points)

10. Brad Keselowski

11. Tyler Reddick

12. Alex Bowman

13. Austin Dillon

14. Kurt Busch

15. Christopher Bell

16. Matt DiBenedetto

- Next: Sat, Aug 28, Coke Zero Sugar 400 - Daytona Int’l Speedway - 160 laps.

NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS)

Sat, Aug 21, New Holland 250 - Michigan Int’l Speedway - 125 laps (+14 OT).

- No practice or qualifying sessions. NASCAR’s qualifying metric set the starting lineup for this Saturday's event based on race finishes, point standings and fastest race laps. This placed Austin Cindric (#22 Ford Mustang) P1 on the starting grid. AJ Allmendinger (#16 Chevrolet Camaro) completed the front row in the P2 spot. #11 Justin Haley, #9 Noah Gragson, #7 Justin Allgaier, #20 Harrison Burton, #18 Daniel Hemric, #98 Riley Herbst, #2 Myatt Snider and #54 Ty Gibbs formed the rest of the top-10 in that order. 41 cars entered for the 40-car field: #13 Timmy Hill did not make the race.

- AJ Allmendinger scored his 8th victory in 49 NXS races. This is his 3rd victory and 15th top-10 finish in 2021 in his series debut at Michigan. Brandon Jones (2nd) posted his 4th top-10 finish in five races at Michigan and his 12th top-10 finish in 2021. Noah Gragson (3rd) posted his 2nd top-10 finish in two Michigan races. Josh Berry (4th) was the highest finishing ROTY. Polesitter Austin Cindric led 12 laps but was caught up in the lap 36 7-car wreck and was unable to complete the race (credited with a 37th place finish).

- NXS points leader: Austin Cindric by 35 points over AJ Allmendinger.

- TOP-12 NXS Playoff Contenders (G/L):

1. Austin Cindric

2. AJ Allmendinger

3. Justin Allgaier +1

4. Daniel Hemric -1

5. Harrison Burton

6. Justin Haley

7. Noah Gragson +1

8. Jeb Burton -1

9. Brandon Jones

10. Jeremy Clements

11. Riley Herbst

12. Myatt Snider +1

- Next: Fri, Aug 27, Wawa 250 - Daytona Int’l Speedway - 100 laps.

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NTS)

Fri, Aug 20, WWT Raceway 200 at Gateway - World Wide Technology Raceway - 160 laps (+3 OT).

- No practice or qualifying. NASCAR’s qualifying metric set the starting lineup for this event based on race finishes, point standings and fastest race laps. This placed Austin Hill (#16 Toyota Tundra) P1 on the starting grid. John Hunter Nemechek (#4 Toyota Tundra) completed the front row in the P2 spot. #38 Todd Gilliland, #2 Sheldon Creed, #21 Zane Smith, #42 Carson Hocevar, #99 Ben Rhodes, #98 Christian Eckes, #52 Stewart Friesen and #88 Matt Crafton formed the rest of the top-10 in that order. Did not make the 40-truck field: No one, only 40 trucks entered.

- Sheldon Creed (#2 Chevrolet Silverado) scored his 7th victory in 69 NTS races. This is his 2nd victory and 8th top-10 finish in 2021. It is his 2nd victory and 3rd top-10 finish in three races at Gateway. Creed advances to the NTS Playoffs Round of 8 at Las Vegas. Matt Crafton (2nd) posted his 10th top-10 finish in 18 races at Gateway and his 8th top-10 finish in 2021. Ben Rhodes (3rd) posted his 4th top-10 finish in six races at Gateway. Hailie Deegan (7th) was the highest finishing ROTY. Polesitter Austin Hill led two laps, was involved in the lap 112 multi-truck wreck and finished the race six laps down in 23rd place.

NTS Playoffs - Round of 10:

1. John H. Nemechek

2. Sheldon Creed +3 (P)

3. Ben Rhodes

4. Matt Crafton +3

5. Stewart Friesen +5

6. Austin Hill -4

7. Carson Hocevar +1

8. Todd Gilliland -4

9. Zane Smith -3

10. Chandler Smith -1

- After the next 2 races (Darlington and Bristol), the bottom 2 will not advance to the NTS Playoffs - Round of 8 - at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sept. 24.

- (P) Clinched a spot in the Round of 8.

- Next: Sun, Sep 5, In It to Win It 200 - Darlington Raceway - 147 laps.

NASCAR Feeder Series

ARCA Menards Series :

Fri, Aug 20, Henry Ford Health System 200 - Michigan Int’l Speedway - 100 laps.

Winner: Ty Gibbs - P1: Ty Gibbs - Points Leader: Ty Gibbs

Sun, Aug 22, Allen Crowe 100 - Springfield Mile - 100 laps.

Winner: Corey Heim - P1: Corey Heim - Points Leader: Ty Gibbs

Next: Sun, Aug 29, * Sprecher 150 - Milwaukee Mile Speedway - 150 laps.

* Combo race with ARCA Menards East Series

ARCA Menards East :

Sat, Jul 24, Shore Lunch 150 - Iowa.Speedway - 150 laps.

Winner: Ty Gibbs - P1: Ty Gibbs - Points Leader: Sammy Smith

Next: Sun, Aug 29, * Sprecher 150 - Milwaukee Mile Speedway - 150 laps.

* Combo race with ARCA Menards Series

ARCA Menards West :

Sat, Sat, Aug 21, NAPA Auto Parts 150 - Irwindale Speedway - 150 laps (+3 OT).

Winner: Jesse Love - P1: P.J. Pedroncelli - Points Leader: Jesse Love

NEXT: Sat, Sep 11, Portland 112 - Portland International Raceway - 57 laps.

Whelen Modified Tour :

Sat. Aug 21, Rumble at the Ridge 200 - Beech Ridge Motor Speedway - 200 laps.

Winner: Ron Silk - P1: Matt Hirschman - Points Leader: Justin Bonsignore

Next: Sat. Sep 4, Toyota Mod Classic 150 - Oswego Speedway - 150 laps.

Pinty's Series:

Sun, Aug 15, Guardian Angles 60 - Trois-Rivieres, Quebec - 60 laps.

Winner: Alex Tagliani - P1: LP Dumoulin - Points Leader: Raphael Lessard

Next: Sat, Aug 28, Lafleur 75 - Circuit ICAR - 75 laps.

Track Details

Beech Ridge Motor Speedway - 0.333-mile oval - Scarborough, Maine

Bristol Motor Speedway - 0.533-mile concrete oval - Bristol, Tennessee

Circuit de Trois-Rivieres - 1.53-mile street circuit - Trois-Rivieres, Quebec

Circuit ICAR - 2.125-mile road course - Mirabel, Quebec

Darlington Raceway - 1.366-mile oval - Darlington, South Carolina

Daytona Int’l Speedway - 2.5-mile tri-oval - Daytona Beach, Florida

Iowa Speedway - 0.875-mile oval - Newton, Iowa

Irwindale Speedway - 0.5-mile oval - Irwindale, California

Las Vegas Motor Speedway - 1.5-mile tri-oval - Las Vegas, Nevada

Michigan Int’l Speedway - 2-mile oval - Brooklyn, Michigan

Milwaukee Mile Speedway - 1-mile oval - West Allis, Wisconsin

Oswego Speedway - 0.625-mile oval - Oswego, New York

Portland Int’l Raceway - 1.967-mile road course - Portland, Oregon

Springfield Mile - 1-mile clay oval - Springfield, Illinois

World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway - 1.25-mile oval - Madison, Illinois