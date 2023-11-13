Michigan holds off Georgia for No. 1 in college football NCAA Re-Rank 1-133

The debate rages on: Who is No. 1 in the USA TODAY Sports NCAA Re-Rank 1-133?

The question isn't any easier to answer even after Michigan passed its first legitimate test of the regular season with a 24-15 win against Penn State. That's because Georgia followed with a dominant blowout of Mississippi that saw the Bulldogs look the part of a Bowl Subdivision juggernaut chasing a historic national championship threepeat.

For another week, Michigan remains on top. That's because of the Wolverines' game control against the Nittany Lions, which saw quarterback J.J. McCarthy not make a single official pass attempt after roughly six minutes left in the first half.

How long will this lead last? The Bulldogs will have a chance to build their case this weekend against Tennessee and then make another huge statement against Alabama in the SEC championship game. The Wolverines get Ohio State on Nov. 25.

Michigan and Georgia are joined by OSU in a clear-cut top three. There is also some separation in the unchanged top eight of the Wolverines, Bulldogs, Buckeyes, No. 4 Florida State, No. 5 Washington, No. 6 Oregon, No. 7 Texas and No. 8 Alabama. This group has separated itself from the pack in the FBS.

Then comes No. 9 Oregon State and No. 10 Louisville. Missouri rises to No. 11 after a very strong win against the Volunteers, followed by No. 12 Oklahoma and No. 13 Penn State. Undefeated James Madison rises one spot to No. 14 and is the top-ranked team from the Group of Five.

