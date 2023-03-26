Michigan hockey vs. Penn State: What to know about 2023 NCAA tournament regional final

2023 NCAA hockey tournament: Michigan Wolverines vs. Penn State Nittany Lions

Matchup: 1-seed Michigan (25-11-3) vs. No. 2 Penn State (22-15-1), NCAA tournament Allentown regional final.

Faceoff: 6:30 p.m. Sunday; PPL Center, Allentown, Pennsylvania.

TV: ESPN2.

At stake: The winner heads to the Frozen Four in Tampa, Florida, on April 6-8, to face Sunday’s winner between Quinnipiac and Ohio State.

The Wolverine to know: D Luke Hughes

It’s rare for a top-five NHL draft pick (whose two older brothers are already stars in the league) returning for his sophomore season after finishing as a Hobey Baker finalist to get overshadowed, but that’s almost what has happened to Hughes, who merely had 10 goals and 37 assists this season. That includes his five-point night against Colgate on Friday — the most points by a Division I defenseman in a game this season. Then again, the Nittany Lions hardly needed that performance to put him on their radar: Hughes was a one-man wrecking crew in Michigan’s 5-4 comeback win vs. the Nittany Lion in Ann Arbor on Jan. 28. After PSU jumped out to a 3-0 lead, Hughes scored four goals, including the game-winner, in about 15 minutes of elapsed time in the second and third periods.

The Nittany Lion to know: G Liam Souliere

Penn State brings an up-tempo offense predicated on taking as many shots as possible, regardless of whther the Nittany Lions make them — PSU’s 1,501 shots entering the NCAA tournament was more than 80 more than the No. 2 team (Ohio State), and 145 more than the Wolverines at No. 3. That gives their netminder an outsized role in their defense. The 24-year-old took a big step forward this season, going from a 2.88 goals-against average while stopping 90.5% of shots to a 2.45 GAA while stopping 91.5% this season. That included a shutout of the Wolverines — their only blanking this season — back on Nov. 4 in Happy Valley. Souliere only had to make 17 stops, as his Nittany Lion teammates peppered U-M backup Noah West with 46 shots of their own … but as we saw in U-M’s first-round rout of Colgate, once Michigan gets one goal, more are sure to follow. The key then, is to not let the Wolverines get that first goal.

Ryan Ford’s pick

These two teams are much closer than the season series — won by U-M, 3-1 — suggests, especially considering PSU outscored the Wolverines, 6-4, in their two-game series in Happy Valley back in November. Still, the Wolverines have too much offense to shut down, even if the Nittany Lions control the pace with a plethora of shots against goalie Erik Portillo. The pick: U-M 5, Penn State 3.

