Michigan hockey enters an uncertain offseason awash in controversy, roster questions

BOSTON — Erik Portillo splayed in the crease, looking back as the puck bounced out of the net behind the Michigan goalie. Defenseman Luke Hughes thwacked his stick down on the crossbar, then snapped it in half on a second swing across the pipe.

Just like that, the Wolverines’ season, filled with national championship dreams thanks to one of the most talented rosters in program history, came to an abrupt and overwhelming end. The top-seeded team in the NCAA tournament could not survive Denver’s domination in a 3-2 overtime loss that eliminated U-M and extended its title drought to 24 years.

With the loss comes major questions, including whether the Wolverines’ seven first-round NHL draft picks return and how the program plans to replace a number of key seniors. But none looms larger than whether coach Mel Pearson will return for a sixth season — and if he should, after a season filled with controversy ended short of a 10th national title and a hollow feeling of underachievement after squandering so much talent.

Michigan head coach Mel Pearson watches a play against Denver during the third period of the Frozen Four semifinal at TD Garden in Boston on Thursday, April 7, 2022.

According to the Michigan Daily, the five-year contract Pearson signed when hired to replace Red Berenson in 2017 expires April 30. The student paper reported talks of an extension were on hold until after the Frozen Four.

“I work under the direction of the athletic director and the Board of Regents,” Pearson told the Daily recently. “So if they’re willing to have me back, that’s the plan.”

Asked Thursday if he would be the Wolverines' coach next season, Pearson deferred comment.

“I'm glad you care about me,” he bristled, “but I'm just going to talk about the game and our team tonight.”

After standing quietly in the back of the room and hearing Pearson's postgame press conference deflection, U-M athletic director Warde Manuel also refused comment when asked about the contract situation later at TD Center.

“He’s gonna be fine,” Manuel said.

Those talks also are complicated by two significant situations — an investigation into Title IX violations and workplace complaints, and two situations involving COVID-19.

For the first, the student paper reported that “Pearson and director of hockey operations Rick Bancroft allegedly created a toxic work environment for female staff and that Pearson allegedly retaliated against a player for voicing issues within the Wolverines’ program.”

That investigation, which reportedly is being handled by law firm WilmerHale, began in October 2021. Pearson denied the allegations to the Daily on Jan. 31.

“The truth will come true at the end of the investigation,” Pearson said at the time. “And I feel very confident that the allegations will be proved wrong.”

Along with those allegations, the Title IX inquiry also reportedly accused Pearson of telling players to lie on their COVID-19 contact tracing forms before the 2021 NCAA tournament, which Michigan was eliminated from without playing in due to a positive COVID-19 test. Whether the Big Ten or NCAA also could weigh in on those allegations is unclear.

Then there is the situation with the Great Lakes Invitational.

A Michigan Tech fan website received documents obtained via the Freedom of Information Act that Pearson demanded a game between the Wolverines and Western Michigan, scheduled for Dec. 30, be canceled in summer 2021 due to planned absences of U-M players for the World Juniors.

Michigan players comfort each other after U-M's 3-2 loss in the Frozen Four semifinal at the TD Garden in Boston on Thursday, April 7, 2022.

Michigan said Dec. 27 it could not play the game against the Broncos “due to health and welfare protocols within the Wolverines' program.” The Wolverines were still able top play Michigan Tech to a 0-0 tie with an 18-man roster Dec. 29.

It caused reverberations around the sport, with Cornell coach and NCAA Division I Ice Hockey Committee member Mike Schafer telling College Hockey News in December the Wolverines exploited “a loophole” by misusing the pandemic rules for COVID-19 absences. He added “there’s nothing the Committee can do.”

“In the future, it's something I guess we'll have to address,” Schaefer told the website. “As a committee, we'll definitely talk about it. I'm sure we will. And commissioners I'm sure will talk about what happened too. No one wants this.”

Pearson on Thursday pointed to his players’ resolve to get to the Frozen Four despite the swirl of issues.

“This team was as close as any,” he said. “They really came together as a group, whether it was missing guys from controversy, the Olympics, whatever it might be. I mean, they dealt with a lot.”

Michigan players celebrate a goal scored by forward Thomas Bordeleau (not in the photo) during the third period of the Frozen Four semifinal at TD Garden in Boston on Thursday, April 7, 2022.

Yet aside from departing seniors Nick Blankenburg and Garrett Van Wyhe at the podium, Michigan did not make any of its other players available after the loss. That included none of the 13 players drafted by NHL teams. None of the first-round picks produced a point against Denver; the only drafted player who did was Thomas Bordeleau, a 2020 second-round selection of San Jose who scored U-M’s second goal to tie the game in the third period.

“They're just unbelievable teammates, unbelievable guys on and off the ice,” Van Wyhe said of his talented teammates. “And they worked their asses off — I don't know if I'm able to say that right now — but they gave us everything, everything they've got. So I'm really proud of them, I'm really proud to be one of their teammates.”

Whether that collection of draft pick stays together remains to be seen, based on both the program's enduring controversies, and also because NHL teams could be calling in the coming days to start their pro careers. And whether Pearson’s future is tied to that group, or if their decisions could affect his, also is still cloudy.

Ultimately, instead of celebrating a championship as they last did in 1996 and 1998, the Wolverines were left to contemplate a missed opportunity, as they did in 1997 — another supremely talented team left to wonder what went wrong.

The big difference: This group heads into an uncertain offseason not knowing if they will be able to run it back together for their own chance at redemption and a long-awaited return to NCAA glory.

Chris Solari has covered college hockey since 1994 for multiple outlets. Contact him: csolari@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @chrissolari.

