Michigan hires female graduate assistant coach, a first in major college football

The university announced that head coach Jim Harbaugh has added Milan Bolden-Morris to his coaching staff as a graduate assistant coach, specifically working with the team’s quarterbacks. Bolden-Morris is the first female graduate assistant ever hired by a Power Five program, Michigan said.

Bolden-Morris, the sister of Michigan defensive end Mike Morris, played college basketball at both Georgetown and Boston College. This past season, Bolden-Morris led Georgetown in scoring and minutes. She also led the Big East with 83 3-pointers made.

Bolden-Morris is scheduled to graduate from Georgetown with a degree in sports management in May and will begin her role at UM on June 1, the school said.

In a statement, Harbaugh said Bolden-Morris reached out to express interest in becoming a graduate assistant. The two had “great conversations,” Harbaugh said. Harbaugh thinks Bolden-Morris can bring some “new perspective” to the Michigan team.

“I have always believed in providing opportunities for individuals who are passionate about football and Mimi is someone who has shown that drive to become a football coach," Harbaugh said. "Mimi reached out and expressed an interest in our graduate assistant positions when we had multiple openings this spring. We had some great conversations and I came away extremely impressed with her desire and ideas for coaching, and for making us better as a team.”

Bolden-Morris said she always dreamed of being part of a football team.

“The opportunity to be the first female GA in the Power Five, especially the Big Ten, is an absolute honor," Bolden-Morris said. "It speaks volumes to the efforts that Coach Harbaugh has made to create an environment of inclusion. These opportunities have been an anomaly for a black woman until recently. Growing up watching my dad coach my brother, it has always been my dream to be a part of a football team in some form, so this opportunity is allowing me to live out a dream of mine, especially working with quarterbacks. Coming from the basketball world, guards and quarterbacks are one in the same. Both have the ability to make decisions under duress, read defenses, take care of the ball, and execute with precision and accuracy."

There have been a few other women hired to Division I staffs in recent years. Most recently, Brown hired Heather Marini as its quarterbacks coach. In doing so, Marini became the first woman to hold an on-field coaching job in the history of Division I football.

Bolden-Morris said she hopes she can help create opportunities for women who want to follow a similar career path.

“Having the ability to work in such a prestigious and winning environment will mold me to create other opportunities for women who are seeking a similar career path. I may be the first woman to do this at this level but I know my purpose is greater and that I can use this blessing to assist others,” Bolden-Morris said.