Michigan to hire Wink Martindale as defensive coordinator

Wink Martindale is headed back to school.

According to multiple reports, Martindale will be the new defensive coordinator at the University of Michigan. He replaces Jesse Minter, who is making the move to the Chargers with former Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh.

Martindale spent the last two years running the defense for the Giants, but parted ways with the team after the end of the 2023 season. He was the Ravens defensive coordinator for four seasons before joining the Giants and Minter worked as an assistant in Baltimore for a couple of those years.

New Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald also worked under Martindale and spent time as the Michigan defensive coordinator, so there were multiple connections between the school and Martindale before the longtime NFL assistant landed in Ann Arbor.