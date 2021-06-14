Michigan hilariously tries to ban the color red in its facilities, becomes epic fail.

Jim Harbaugh was brought to Michigan to revive the program and beat Ohio State. While he has done a better job of making UM relevant than his previous two predecessors, his record against the arch-rival Buckeyes is dismal at 0-5.

Now Harbaugh is looking to rouse the maize and blue by putting OSU and the storied rivalry front and center. We told you last week about Michigan’s new sign in the weight room, asking “What are you doing to beat Ohio State today?” Apparently, Harbaugh is going all-in on the hatred and has now banned the color red… sort of.

It all feels like an attempt to take the rivalry as seriously as what those in Columbus have done for years now. It only took an epic two-decade run to finally let those in Ann Arbor figure out that something needed to change.

"There is no red allowed in the facilities… You can't even drink red Gatorade." Michigan's hatred of rival Ohio State is on full display for recruits during summer visits #GoBlue. https://t.co/27GXByrhYU pic.twitter.com/wn3CO8K1rX — "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) June 11, 2021

However, there’s one problem with that. It was not taken to heart apparently by a 2022 quarterback prospect. The next day, Michigan Stadium played host to the Greg Panelli Passing Acadamy, and wouldn’t you know it, 3-star quarterback Nate Johnson got loose in Michigan Stadium with some kicks that look very much out of place.

Literally one day after we hear no red is allowed in the building anymore…. You can’t make this stuff up 😂😂 https://t.co/rYi4HbWniv — MichiganFootballHotTakes (@UMichHotTakes) June 12, 2021

Welp. Maybe the brass at Michigan can make the argument that these shoes are scarlet and not the shade of “red” they were talking about. These things just kind of find their way to the Wolverine side of the rivalry and we’re not really sure why. Somewhere, somehow, there must have been some sort of hex put on the Block M.

Story continues

Either way, you love to see it if you are on the scarlet and gray side of the rivalry.

Related

Jim Tressel hopes to live long enough to see Ohio State beat Michigan in head-to-head results

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion.