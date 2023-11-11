Michigan high school football: Warren De La Salle rolls over Roseville, 34-14, in Div. 2

Although Warren De La Salle isn’t the heavy favorite it was when winning the past two Michigan high school football Division 2 state titles, the Pilots — after losing 47 seniors — are daring anyone to try to pry the trophy out of their hands this fall.

De La Salle brought its punishing ground game and physical defense to the forefront Friday night with a 34-14 victory against Roseville at Wayne State's Tom Adams Field in Detroit.

“I think our kids played with a great passion tonight,” head coach Dan Rohn said. “I challenged them because I knew Roseville was going to come out here and be aggressive and pretty physical. We did a pretty good job of matching that early until we found some things that worked for us.”

Four plays were all De La Salle (10-2) needed to score its first touchdown — earning first downs on three of them — before Landon Belesky burst into the end zone on a 3-yard dive 3:31 into the game. The Pilots worked with a short field after forcing Roseville to punt from its own 15 and Damion King returned the kick to the 25.

Warren De La Salle’s Anthony Bitoni busts a 49-yard run, advancing the ball to the 1-yard line and setting up a touchdown during the first half of the Pilots’ regional game against Roseville at Wayne State University on Nov. 10, 2023.

The next two De La Salle possessions yielded nothing before the Pilots began a drive when another King punt return put the ball at the Roseville 43. The Pilots lost 10 yards on the first snap, but on second down, Anthony Bitoni got loose for a 49-yard gain to the 1. Dylan Trondle scored on a quarterback sneak on the following play, putting De La Salle up by two touchdowns 6:17 before the half.

De La Salle made it 21-0 2:58 before the break, as quarterback Sante Gasperoni took the snap and went around the left end, scoring on a 24-yard run. The Pilots traveled 71 yards in four plays, as Bitoni carried the ball for a total of 47 yards on the prior three snaps.

Bitoni finished with 178 yards, and was an intregal part of the Pilots’ attack.

“It was like my debut so I was a little nervous. I really never got in a full varsity game,” he said. “It took me a few plays, but once I got in the flow of things, it was just like a normal football game.”

A sophomore, Bitoni had quarterbacked the De La Salle J.V. squad and saw the spot duty on varsity allowed under the MHSAA’s five-quarter rule.

“On J.V., I had a great season, but once that ended I came up,” he said. “I was just kind of waiting around, waiting for an opportunity to contribute, and we had a few guys go down at running back, and I stepped up and took the spot.”

Rohn said the ground attack was a key to De La Salle moving forward.

“We just had to pick our shots, and pick our situations where we could be aggressive and do some things,” Rohn said. “We’d been able to throw the ball around and we’ve got some pretty dynamic receivers, but today we had to run it because they did a great job of taking away our passing situations. When that happens you’d better run the ball a little bit, and we grinded it out with them.”

As the second half began, Roseville (8-4) served noticed it was still willing to battle, though. The Panthers recovered their onside kick at the De La Salle 45, and although they couldn’t gain a first down, they pinned De La Salle back at its own 2 on Gabriel Johnson’s punt.

De La Salle punted back four plays later, giving Roseville a short field at the 39. Three plays later, Jordan Simes hooked up with Herman Searcy for a 29-yard touchdown, spotting Searcy behind the receiver along the left sideline to make the score 21-7.

But that was about all Roseville was able to show, as De La Salle answered by driving 80 yards in eight plays, with Gasperoni taking the ball in from the 5 on a quarterback keeper. Phoenix Glassnor got the drive going with a 29-yard run, gaining extra distance with a second effort.

Quarterback Sante Gasperoni rounds the corner en route to a 24-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter of Warren De La Salle’s regional playoff game against Roseville on Nov. 10, 2023 at Wayne State University.

The Pilots got the ball back two plays after Gasperoni’s touchdown with Dalton Drogosh’s takeaway at the De La Salle 46, grabbing the ball out of the receiver’s hands after a 15-yard pass completion.

That led to another touchdown which put the Pilots up, 35-7, 30 seconds into the fourth quarter.

“Props to the defense, they’ve really stepped up and have been playing well,” Gasperoni said. “The offense has been a little shaky these past few weeks. This week, the defense got it started and gave the offense a change to put the ball in the end zone, and that’s what we did.”

De La Salle was trying to drain the clock on a possession that took nearly nine minutes off the clock, but Roseville’s Desmond Straugton caught a fumble in stride and took it 68 yards for a touchdown with 34 seconds to play, accounting for the final score.

With its fourth playoff victory over Roseville in as many seasons, De La Salle advances to the Division 2 semifinals for the sixth time in seven seasons next weekend when it plays Waterford Mott, a 40-19 winner over Gibraltar Carlson. The only time in the streak which the Pilots did not play that deep was in 2019, when they forfeited their participation in the postseason due to a hazing scandal.

Bitoni, who described himself as a “sideline guy” during last year’s playoff run, is looking forward to more playing time.

“There wasn’t much for me because we were deep at quarterback with Brady (Drogosh, now at Cincinnati). Last year we had depth all over, multiple guys at every spot,” he said. “Once they left, it opened up a lot of spots for us, it left a lot of opportunities for some young guys to step up. We have a young team this year, so I’m excited to play with them the next few years.”

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan high school football: Warren De La Salle rolls over Roseville