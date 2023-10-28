Michigan high school football playoffs: Novi Detroit Catholic Central stomps Novi, 49-22

Going into the Michigan high school football season, Jaden Pydyn wasn’t Novi Detroit Catholic Central’s first choice to take snaps. But following a Week 5 loss to Warren De La Salle, the Shamrocks shifted Pydyn over from his running back position and put him under center. The result? A jump-started offense which hasn’t scored less than 35 points in its past five games.

Drawing on his tailback history while working out of the Wildcat formation, the 6-foot-1, 180-pound junior scored touchdowns of 65, 3 and 2 yards in the first 12 minutes, setting the pace for DCC's 49-22 playoff win at neighborhood rival Novi.

With an effective ground game covering 241 yards in the first two quarters — 186 from Pydyn alone — DCC (8-2) scored on all four of its first-half possessions and built a 28-9 lead by the break.

“We wanted to come out early and make a statement: We run this town,” Pydyn said. “It starts with the run game, running hard and physical.”

Justin Cessante, DCC's first-year head coach agreed.

“We’ve put the season on our offensive and defensive lines’ backs — they’re our most experienced group and our most powerful group," Cessante said. "We wanted to be able to run the football and control the game clock, and we were able to do that for the most part today."

Kameron Lloyd scored the Shamrocks’ fourth TD from 3 yards out, 1:11 before halftime, after taking the handoff from Beau Jackson, who started the season at quarterback. That play was set up on the prior snap by Pydyn’s 41-yard romp around right end. DCC was so effective on the ground that Pydyn only had to throw the ball twice in each half.

Novi Detroit Catholic Central quarterback Jaden Pydyn runs the ball against Novi during first-half action at Novi High School on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023.

“We had a lot of injuries to receivers during the season; an unprecedented amount, I think seven were out at one point, but we found a lot of success in the Wildcat with Jaden," Cessante said. “He can really do anything, play quarterback, running back, receiver and return punts for us. We had to change up our game plan to our personnel but it’s been working for us.”

But Novi (7-3) kept fans interested with its potent pass-oriented offense. The Wildcats ate up nearly 10 minutes with their lone possession of the second quarter, a 20-play, 85-yard drive which culminated with Caleb Walker’s 9-yard scoring pass to Andrew Kummer, who got behind the defense in the left side of the end zone. Three out of the four first downs on the long drive came via Shamrock penalties.

Walker, who was 14-for-22 for 119 yards in the first half, wasn’t done yet. About three minutes into the third quarter, Jaeyeong Lee hauled in a 32-yard Walker pass, getting both feet inbounds on the right side of the end zone to close within 28-16.

Although forced to punt on its first series of the second half, DCC soon regained a three-score cushion as Andrew Kitchen picked off a deep pass from Walker and returned it 61 yards for a score, making it 35-16

Novi threatened early in the fourth quarter, reaching the DCC 6, but a sack of Walker by Cal Rutherford and a hurry by Stone Chaney forced the Wildcats into attempting a 30-yard field goal, which sailed wide right.

Novi Detroit Catholic Central running back Lee Krueger runs the ball against Novi during first-half action at Novi High School on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023.

DCC jumped at the opportunity, and two plays later, Lee Krueger scored on a 70-yard sprint to set the score at 42-16. The long score gave Krueger 106 yards for the game.

Novi got a late touchdown pass from Walker to Boden Fernsler with 5:17 to play. The 2-point conversion pass failed. Catholic Central answered on Lloyd’s 11-yard touchdown run with 1:34 left.

“They were exactly what we expected,” Novi coach Jim Sparks said. “They’re basically running the single-wing, so we knew the first thing we had to do was to stop their straight-ahead power running game They didn’t run anything we didn’t expect, but sometimes in football, physics takes over. It’s no knock on my guys — they played hard, they did what we asked them to do, but they’re a good team. We did the best we could.”

Since moving its campus from Redford to Novi in 2005, DCC has ended Novi’s season five times in five early playoff matchups. Prior to that, the schools had only met once, with DCC winning a 2002 regional matchup.

Next week, DCC will play at Northville, which defeated Brighton, 42-18, in the other Division 1 Region 2 District 1 game.

“They’re a really efficient team. There’s a rivalry brewing there even though we’ve gotten the best of them,” Cessante said. “I respect that football team and know that they can run the ball as well. We’re going to have to come back and get prepared for another hard playoff game.”

“We’re making tradition in Novi,” Pydyn said, “and we’ll take this momentum into our next game and win the district.”

